SELINSGROVE — Trisha Salter sat in her car for about an hour waiting to pick up a couple of fabric masks and hand sanitizer being given out for free in the borough Saturday morning.
"It's just common sense to wear it," she said.
Hundreds of Valley residents showed up at two separate mask giveaway sites Saturday to comply with the state mandating that all essential business employees and customers wear a protective face covering. That mandate goes into effect at 8 p.m. tonight.
In the borough of Selinsgrove, all 725 fabric masks made by interior decorator Beverley Owens and 150 hand sanitizers donated by Demeter Fragrance were given out in less than an hour, along with written instructions on how to wear and wash the face coverings.
About the same number of masks were given out at a little later in the day in Shamokin Dam at an event organized by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Chamber of Commerce. A week earlier, they gave out 350 masks and United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman said more will be given away when they are available.
"It's for people's protection," said Emelan Docier, of Berwick who waited an hour in the former KMart parking lot with his wife, Marie, to pick up a couple of face masks.
Many people, like Owens, have been using their sewing skills to help out relatives, friends, neighbors and even strangers.
"Initially, a few nieces in the medical profession contacted me... and it snowballed from there," she said of the more than 800 masks she and a friend have made using drapery fabric and elastic.
Susquehanna University theater costumer Elizabeth Ennis has made about 200 masks using fabric scraps from costumes worn in student productions like 'Pippin' and 'She Stoops to Conquer.'
"Cotton is the best material. It's breathable and machine washable," she said.
Ennis said she was inspired to make masks for essential workers and students on the campus after her mother, a doctor at the University of Connecticut, began making masks and field shields for people in the medical community.
"It does give me a sense of feeling of control in this situation," she said. "If (the coronavirus pandemic) weren't happing right now, we’d be getting ready for our spring production of Seeds, which was supposed to be designed by the students in my costume design class. With that canceled, I realized that I do have a specific skill that can actually help with what’s going on right now.”
David Clark, of Selinsgrove, said he's conflicted about being ordered to cover his lower face in public amid the health crisis.
"It protects people, but for some, it is a hindrance," he said as he accepted a couple of masks from Selinsgrove borough council member Bobbi Owens who was among the many volunteers at the giveaway site in Selinsgrove.
"If (health experts) feel it's needed I will wear it," said Virginia Mendler, of Shamokin Dam.
Salter said she's fed up with people complaining about having to wear a mask in public.
"This is not political," she said, adding that she wished the state had mandated mask-wearing in public places earlier. "It's never going to be normal again."