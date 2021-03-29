A combined 347 Valley residents as of Monday applied for funds through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to pay rent and utility debt, according to the executive director of the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency.
Pennsylvania received $569 million in federal funding to aid people in 49 counties — $12.7 million combined in the Valley — whose livelihoods and finances were undercut by the pandemic. An additional $278 million in rental assistance was directly allocated by the federal government to Pennsylvania’s 18 largest counties.
During a press call Monday hosted by the Department of Human Services (DHS), Sue Auman said the Union-Snyder agency received 125 applications while Central Susquehanna Opportunities received 222 applications from people living in Montour and Northumberland counties.
“Rent and utility payments are lagging. ERAP helps alleviate this pressure,” Auman said.
Tenants and landlords can apply for help to pay up to 12 months back rent and unpaid utility bills: electric, gas and other home heating fuels, water, sewer and trash. Phone bills don’t qualify. Once debt is cleared, applicants may be eligible for aid to make future rent and utility payments depending on available funding.
The state began processing applications March 18 and as of Monday morning, received 3,343 applications, according to DHS.
Auman expects Valley applicants to receive checks beginning this week. Valley residents can apply via www.compass.state.pa.us. Assistance in filling out the application or getting a paper copy to submit is available at the community action agencies. Contact Union-Snyder CAA at 570-374-0181 or visit www.union-snydercaa.org; CSO, 570-644-6575 ext. 171, www.csocares.org.
DHS Secretary Teresa Miller said potential applicants must move fast to apply. Funding will be distributed first-come, first-served. President Pro Tempore Sen. Jake Corman, also on the press call, added that all funds must be spent by Dec. 31.
“It is important that you act quickly,” Miller said.
To qualify, residents must have experienced job loss or significant loss of income, are eligible for unemployment and incurred significant costs. They must demonstrate a risk of homelessness or housing instability, and have a household income at 80 percent or below the average median income (AMI) in their county — a moving target that varies by the size of one’s family.
In Union County, the AMI begins at $40,050 for a single-person household and rises incrementally to $75,550 for an 8-person household. The low and high ranges for the remaining Valley counties are as follows: Montour, $42,750, single, $80,600, 8; Northumberland, $38,200, single, $72,050, 8; Snyder, $37,450, single, $70,650, 8.
Miller said awareness of the program is vital to its success in helping people in need.
Help is particularly needed in marginalized communities, Miller said, specifically citing Black and Latin X communities and all people living near or below the federal poverty line. She noted that the online application is available in six different languages including Spanish.
The amount of rent charged monthly won’t disqualify applicants, Miller said, and a landlord’s permission or participation isn’t necessary in most cases. Landlords, too, can apply on behalf of tenants, Miller added.
“If ever there was a time for a robust safety net, this is it,” Miller said. “(ERAP) has the potential to stabilize the lives of millions of Pennsylvanians in vulnerable housing situations.”