LEWISBURG — Hundreds of people walked from Bucknell University to Hufnagle Park in Downtown Lewisburg demanding action on climate change on Friday.
The crowd of people walking the sidewalks and the streets included elementary, middle and high school students from Lewisburg Area, college students from Bucknell University and Susquehanna University and community members from various organizations.
Those in Lewisburg joined hundreds of thousands of people around the world for the Global Climate Strike. Marches, rallies and demonstrations were held from Canberra to Kabul and Cape Town to New York, according to The Associated Press.
"The time to act on climate change is yesterday; the time to strike is now," said Bucknell senior Dylan Rogers, a political science major from New York. "We have 11 years to change our course or we will do irreparable damage to this planet. The time to take action and convince our political leaders to take action is now."
The rally started on Bucknell University's campus outside the Bertrand Library. They moved through campus, along the streets of Lewisburg and rallied again at Hufnagle Park along Market Street. The rally brought out at least 500 people.
Those involved included members of the Sunrise Movement, The Lewisburg chapter of the Green New Deal, Climate Reality Project and the Lewisburg Area Active Millennials for Progress (AMP) Club and River Valley Nature School.
Lewisburg Area senior Liv Manner, 17, and junior Jazmin Garza, 16, led a group of at least 20 students to walk out of classes on Friday to join the rally.
"Showing solidarity that this is not a geographic issue, this isn't individual, this affects all of us," said Manner. "It really shows that Lewisburg may be a tiny town in Pennsylvania, but all of us are coming out and standing in solidarity with everyone around the globe."
Garza said she wants future generations to open textbooks to hear about the climate strike.
"I want them to know we are fighters and we made our voices heard," she said.
Mayor Judy Wagner also read a proclamation that will allow the borough council to form a committee to work on a resolution to develop environmentally-friendly strategies and practices in the borough.