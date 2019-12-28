While the U.S. Senate is unlikely to convict President Trump in the upcoming impeachment trial, four Valley professors specializing in politics say the implications of the trial could be far-reaching.
Nick Clark, Susquehanna University associate professor of political science, said both the House impeachment and the Senate trial could mobilize voters. But the electorate is firm, said G. Terry Madonna, the director of the Franklin and Marshall College Poll.
About 84 percent of Democrats supported impeachment, Madonna said, only 10 percent of Republicans do.
Bottom line: There is little change in the mood of voters.
Except, perhaps, among that share of the electorate that hasn’t already decided how to vote next year, according to Chris Ellis, Bucknell associate professor of political science, and Madonna.
“Voters are solid for and against,” Madonna said, noting that there has been “some decline in those supporting Trump among independent voters.”
Trump will be the only impeached U.S. president in history to run for re-election, said Robert Speel, program chair and associate professor of political science at Penn State University, Behrend.
Two other presidents were impeached — 11 articles of impeachment were brought against Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton was impeached for lying under oath and obstruction. Neither president was convicted in the Senate.
Two other presidents faced serious charges but were never impeached. Richard Nixon resigned as articles of impeachment against him were being sent to the House floor for a vote. A House committee investigated charges of bribery, extortion, corruption and abuse of power against James Buchanan, but the committee was not able to establish grounds for impeachment.
“I believe it will matter in November,” he said. “There are always voters who don’t like chaos in politics, or arguments, or too much conflict, and they may vote for a Democrat who they think will lessen the rancor. In 1920, Warren Harding won a presidential election with the slogan ‘return to normalcy,’ thereby popularizing a word (normalcy) that had previously only been used by mathematicians.”
Ellis contends that “most undecideds — and there are plenty of them, maybe more than people realize — aren’t paying attention at all to the impeachment process — it might as well not even be happening. These people will make their decisions based on other things.”
Which party benefits
Impeachment will only serve to help House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer with their respective voter bases and with the members of their parties in Congress, Clark said.
“If Pelosi had done nothing, some Democratic voters could have decided that their vote does not matter and that both parties will continue to allow Trump to do whatever he wants,” he said. “Now some Democratic voters may be convinced that the party has some backbone and is worth turning out for.
“Republican voters could decide that it is more imperative than ever to show up and support the president. But I don’t think there was ever much danger that Trump’s voters would lose enthusiasm before the 2020 election.”
He does not think the vote will allow Republicans to retake the House.
Generally, Clark said, control does not flip back and forth that quickly. “The people angry at impeachment were already voting Republican,” he said.
Senate control
The impeachment trial vote — particularly a close vote — could make a difference in control of the Senate, which is going to come down to the circumstances of individual races, he said. “I think we will see very few defections from either party in the Senate,” Clark said.
“The end result will be a vote against removal,” he said. “The president will have a majority of senators on his side, which helps his argument that impeachment was partisan from the start.”
At the moment, Madonna said, “(Sen.) Joe Manchin, a Democrat (West Virginia) could cross the aisle, but I don’t think he will. It’s hard to think other Democrats will cross over.”
The possibility exists that Doug Jones, a Democratic Senator from Alabama, could vote with the Republicans, Madonna said, particularly as the Democrats have little chance of reaching the votes necessary to remove the president from office.
Trump is the third president in history who has been impeached, Clark said, but his presidency will not necessarily be defined by it.
“President Clinton has not been defined by his impeachment,” he said. “However, it will always be a part of the narrative surrounding the Trump presidency.”
Trump will continue to cast himself as a victim of partisan politics and the deep state, Clark said.
“Republican voters will see impeachment as further evidence of this claim,” Clark said. “Democrats believe that the president has crossed the line when it comes to abuse of power. Democratic voters will likely see the impeachment as further evidence that the Republican party has caved on principle. Nobody will have their mind changed in the status quo.”
Clinton impeachment
Too many Republicans and Democrats learned the wrong lessons from the impeachment and trial of Bill Clinton in 1998 and 1999, Speel said.
“Voters opposed the impeachment, and Republicans did lose a few House seats in 1998 as a result,” he said. “But Republicans kept their majority in 1998 and for the next eight years, and the fallout from the perceived sleaziness of the Clinton Administration caused a loss of Democratic votes in 2000, especially in the Midwest, and made the election close enough for George W Bush to eke out a disputed victory.”
Clinton won his political battle in the short term, but his party lost in the long term, Speel noted.
The Democratic Party right now is generally viewed more favorably than the Republican Party, Ellis said, so they have more to lose from all of this. “And there is some evidence,” he continued, “that the public has soured on Democrats over the past year or so. I don’t think impeachment has much to do with that. My guess is that in ten years, we’ll look back on this as an interesting historical footnote, and maybe a visible sign of our continued polarization.”