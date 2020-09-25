SHAMOKIN DAM — The two remaining 300-foot-high smokestacks at the former Sunbury Generation plant will be imploded in mid-October.
Contractors from Swedesboro, N.J., are preparing the site now and anticipate the smokestacks will be demolished in about three weeks, said Fritz Beinke, of F.R. Beinke Wrecking Inc.
Beinke is working with Swedesboro explosives expert, Steve Pettigrew.
The pair successfully brought down the first two smokestacks at the former coal-powered plant last October using 425 pounds of explosives. The implosion drew a large crowd and lasted about eight seconds.
Beinke said they planned to implode the two remaining structures in the spring but the coronavirus put that work on hold.
Since returning to the site, workers have had to "follow the guidelines" enacted by the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
"The job is going great and as long as nothing else happens" the implosion will take place in the middle of next month, Beinke said.
A blast curtain is being installed for extra security to protect the building adjacent to the stacks, he said.