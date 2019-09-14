In-house, charter cyber schools at odds over funding

CHARTER SCHOOLS, CYBER CHARTER SCHOOLS: WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE?

Charter schools were created to operate independently from existing school district structure to: improve student learning; increase learning opportunities for all students, encourage the use of innovative teaching methods and give parenst and students education choices beyond public schools.

Charter schools are exempt from many educational mandates, including health and safety, special education, civil rights, employee criminal history checks and open meetings.

Both local school boards and the state education department are independently granted authority to review and act upon applications for the establishment of charter schools, to oversee and regulate charter schools, and to revoke, renew or not renew charters.

Schools that operate under a charter are divided into three general categories:

Charter schools and regional charter schools are independent public schools established and operated under a charter from a local school board. They are commonly referred to as “brick-and-mortar” charter schools and focus on teacher-led discussion and lessons through face-to-face interaction at the schools’ physical facilities located within the boundaries of the school district that granted the charter.

Cyber charter schools are independent public schools established and operated under a charter from the state which uses technology to provide a significant portion of curriculum and to deliver a significant portion of instruction to its students through the internet or other electronic means without a school-established requirement that students be present at a supervised physical facility, except on a very limited basis, such as for standardized tests.

Charter schools and cyber charter schools must be organized as public, nonprofit corporations.

— Source: Pennsylvania Department of EDUCATION