The Selinsgrove, Mifflinburg and Warrior Run school districts will resume full in-person learning today after a number of COVID cases caused a temporary closure of all buildings in the Selinsgrove District and the high school in Mifflinburg and Warrior Run.
Frank Jankowski, Selinsgrove District Superintendent, on Sunday said, “Yes, we will be in-person on Monday throughout the district.”
Warrior Run had gone to fully remote at the high school on Friday, but on Sunday, Superintendent Alan Hack confirmed that “we will reopen to in-person learning on Monday.”
At both the Selinsgrove District and the Warrior Run high school the closures were a result of the number of COVID cases and the subsequent adherence to Department of Health and Department of Education safety guidelines.
Also on Sunday, Danville School District Superintendent Ricki Boyle posted the following message: “Today, [Sunday],” she said, “we have two confirmed COVID cases. One at Liberty Valley and the other at the Danville Primary School. Parents of students who will need to quarantine are being notified.
“Although cases had been decreasing,” Boyle continued, “we should continue to take precautions to keep healthy and safe.”