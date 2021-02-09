The Pennsylvania Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccine distribution map shows 23 locations where vaccines are supposed to be available across the Valley. As of Tuesday afternoon, Valley residents who are eligible in the Phase 1A rollout can get on a waiting list, but no facilities are currently scheduling specific appointment times.
On Jan. 28, Geisinger temporarily halted new first-dose appointments due to the uncertainty of availability. Tuesday evening, the health system was still not accepting new appointments, while it continues to administer doses at clinics in Danville.
The following day, Jan 29, Evangelical Community Hospital halted new vaccination appointments as well. It has not resumed scheduling additional appointments. Evangelical has formed a wait list for possible vaccine distribution when supply becomes available. Those interested can visit Evangelical's website or call 570-522-4530, option 1, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Six Weis Markets locations in the Valley — Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, Selinsgrove, Shamokin and Sunbury are all vaccination locations, but as of Tuesday afternoon, all appointments were full at the sites, according to the state's vaccine distribution map.
Rite-Aid in Shamokin is one of the participating pharmacies in the state's pharmacy program. It does have a running wait-list available if someone scheduled cancels or fails to show up those on the wait list are called so vaccines are not wasted, a pharmacist at the shop said Tuesday.
At Family Practice Center clinics across the region, specific appointment times are not available, CFO Ben Williard said, but eligible residents can get on waiting lists for when more doses become available.
On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health launched "Your Turn" to help Pennsylvanians understand where they fall in the vaccine prioritization effort and to be alerted when it is their turn to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Since all seniors are currently eligible to be vaccinated, Pennsylvanians younger than 65 can use this tool to determine if it is their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “When it is your turn, we will direct you on how to find a vaccine provider. If it is not your turn yet, you will be able to enter contact information to receive updates about vaccine distribution in Pennsylvania and for us to let you know when it is your turn to get vaccinated."
According to a release, if a resident does not have internet access, they can call 877-PA-HEALTH. If an individual is eligible, the representative will help the individual locate nearby vaccine providers and provide contact information so the individual can make a vaccine appointment directly with a provider.
The State Department of Health announced 1,049,609 people have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 302,609 have received both required doses. In the four Valley counties, 25,853 have received one dose and 7,695 have received both.
On Friday, Geisinger announced it had administered its 69,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine and two-thirds of its employees had received the first dose.
“We continue to work closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to understand what vaccine quantities we can expect, and we will administer additional vaccines as supplies and logistics allow,” Ryu said. “It will still take some time to work through Phase 1A, so we ask for everyone’s patience until the vaccine supply catches up to the demand across the country.”