When Peterson Toscano first moved to the Valley in 2010 to live with his significant other, one of the first conversations they had together was whether they would hold hands while out in public.
For a heterosexual couple in Sunbury, a decision like this might not even warrant a conversation or even be a thought in the first place. But, Toscano, now age 55, is a homosexual man who had just bought a house with another man in the middle of Pennsylvania.
“It’s a very simple thing that couples do,” said Toscano. “Interracial couples sometimes have had problems with this. As a gay couple, we wondered if people would abuse us, be violent, do vandalism on our house. We weren’t sure. We didn’t know anyone on the block.”
Toscano and his future husband, Glen Retief, ultimately decided to refrain from this routine expression of love.
Members of the Valley's LGBTQ community — who range from artists like Toscano, to municipal leaders like Selinsgrove Councilman Christopher Kalcich and former Lewisburg Council President Luis Medina — have faced discrimination in a number of ways. Recent incidents, however, have thrust that discrimination into the public eye and prompted outrage from the community and its advocates.
Two weekends ago, a mask-wearing policy sign posted at Wenger's Grocery Outlet in Mifflinburg included a section that said members of the LGBTQ community spread "deadly diseases and sickness." Then, last weekend, in an online post, the Bloomsburg Fair showed a man dressed as a woman in a dunk tank and thanked state. Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine for helping to raise funds for the Columbia-Montour County Fireman’s Relief Carnival.
Levine, who has been a leader during the state's response to the novel coronavirus, is a transgender woman.
“Here’s a brilliant woman who's doing an extraordinary job, working incredibly hard — she doesn’t have time for this foolishness,” Toscano said. “There’s so much more important things to be talking about. Yet it stirs up this whole distraction that has to be addressed. That’s the shame of it. We got so much more we care about and we have to defend ourselves again.”
The violence against trans-women and trans-women of color is extreme and often deadly, said Toscano.
When Toscano first heard of the Bloomsburg Fair dunktank, he said he heard a distinct message: “We’re going to put you in your place. You’re up on your high horse. We’re going to knock you down.”
These incidents, as well as anti-LGBTQ comments on social media, shows Toscano that “we have work to do,” he said. He encouraged straight, white allies to step up to help usher in equality and equity for Black lives and LGBTQ lives.
“Open up those conversations and see which systems that can be changed,” said Toscano.
Kalcich, a transgender man, has participated in Black Live Matters protests in the area and will attend Sunday's protest of Wenger's Grocery store — from 1 to 4 p.m. along Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg — to support the LGBTQ community. There was also a rally in support of Wenger's on Saturday.
"I've shopped at Wengers before but I won't again," Kalcich said. "I don't understand how a for-profit business can turn away people in a small community. You'll cut off hundreds of people."
Toscano said he often shopped at Wenger's, but said he won't return.
“You realize the people who own this store think I’m inferior, think that I’m unworthy, that there’s something wrong with me,” said Toscano. “They’ve made that public.”
“They made it clear they don’t respect me, they don’t respect my body. Fine, I don’t respect doing business with you anymore.”
Wenger's removed its sign and employees were seen wearing masks and fair leaders apologized for the ill-advised posting.
The discrimination doesn't always brew into a social media firestorm like those two events. Many times it is more indirect.
'When I came out, I began to fit in'
Born in New York, and raised in Puerto Rico, Medina, the former Lewisburg council president, came to the Valley as a Bloomsburg University student.
"When I first moved to the Valley I was still closeted," he said. "But I knew some LGBTQ people. I didn't 'come out' until my sophomore year of college."
Medina initially felt like he was "living in a bubble," knowing the LGBTQ community at Bloomsburg, and not much more.
"So eventually when I came out I began to fit in, and became president of the GSA (Gender & Sexualities Alliance) in college," he said.
Afterward, Medina said, he was working and living in the Valley, "but not sure if it was safe to be open about being gay. Because I didn't know how employers and employees would react."
Medina wasn't "hiding" the fact that he was gay. "If you asked me, I would tell you," he said. "I felt like I had to be careful who I told.
"In the Valley area, you don't really know what people think of you until things are happening," Medina noted.
What opened his eyes was being elected to the Lewisburg Borough Council.
He was unanimously appointed president, "and it was important for someone like me to have that position," he said. "I never had any issues with council."
"We started a discussion about a non-discrimination ordinance," he said, "and saw a lot of people opposed to it. I had to sit in council and hear talk about people like me. I heard people try to connect homosexuality with pedophilia."
At a public meeting about the ordinance, someone in the audience asked if they would have to rent to pedophiles if the ordinance passed.
"I recall thinking, huh? I don't know where they were going with that?" Medina said. "It was very interesting to be the Borough, to be in that position and every day hear people come in who were opposed to the non-discrimination policy look at me in a different way."
Not surprisingly, he said, "there is a lot of homophobia in the Valley. A lot of heterosexism."
Medina also points to comments made about him on social media when he resigned his position to accept work in Philadelphia.
Online, there were comments like "Not a great loss," and "Good riddance" and a barfing emoji.
"I thought, oh, that's interesting," Medina said. "Wow. These are the people that are our neighbors? These are heterosexists, homophobics, when they do comments like that.
"So ... this is what people think of me, and others."
Message of tolerance
Kalcich did not talk about being transgender when he ran for, and won, election to the Selinsgrove council last year, but it was never a secret.
He spoke out publicly as a high school student in 2016 when Selinsgrove School District officials held a public forum explaining its policy of permitting transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.
"If someone asks me I'm not going to deny it,” said the Susquehanna University sophomore who is choosing not to make his gender identity an issue "in an area where racism, trans- and homophobia exist. If people shut me out right away I don't think I'll be able to get my message (of tolerance) across."
Kalcich is still coming to terms with his gender identity becoming public fodder.
This week his name was added to a Wikipedia page on transgender politicians around the world. Kalcich is listed as the first transgender person elected in Snyder County and Central Pennsylvania.
He also learned he was recently added to the Out For America map created by the Victory Institute that identifies LGBTQ elected officials across the country. According to the website, Kalcich is one of 862 known members of the LGBTQ community serving in public office, including two governors, nine U.S. representatives and 112 judges.
"I don't know if I'm ready for everyone to have that knowledge," Kalcich said, admitting he's a bit "terrified" about the response. "Most of my friends at SU don't know. It just never came up.
"If people feel unsafe they shouldn't have to come out," he added.
His own feelings aside, Kalcich said he feels a responsibility to stand up for people facing bias, racism or disrespect because of their race, sexual or gender orientation.
'Looking over our shoulder'
Toscano said he rarely holds his husband's hand in public now, in 2020.
“We’re always going to be looking over our shoulder and that’s not fun,” he said. “It suddenly takes a very normal and loving thing and turns it into a political act. We just want to hold hands.”
Toscano, who grew up in a Roman Catholic Italian American immigrant family in Connecticut and upstate New York, spent 17 years and more than $30,000 on three continents attempting to change and suppress his same-sex orientation and gender differences. In January 1999, he finally accepted himself but not before a deep depression, suicidal thoughts and therapy to overcome the damage.
“For much of my life, I was afraid of being gay and I tried desperately to change it, which is not an uncommon story,” he said. “I believed for too long that I would be more valuable to the world and to everybody else if I was more masculine and I was straight. That was not true. It was actually more harmful to me and other people in my life.”
Twelve years ago, Toscano met Retief, a writer, at a Religious Society of Friends (also known as Quakers) conference. They fell in love and Toscano moved to the Valley in 2010 to be with Retief.
Toscano, an artist and creator, toured his one-man production "Transfigurations — Transgressing Gender in the Bible" around the world. In the production, Toscano explores characters from the Old and New Testaments who act in a way outside their gender expectations.
Toscano and Retief decided to not adopt a child. They decided not to raise a child and subject that child to a community that might be intolerant of someone with two dads; it’s not fair to that child, said Toscano.
While Toscano said he hasn’t experienced any outright prejudice against him, he notices small interactions in public. For example, after a meal out alone, Toscano said he and his husband are always asked if it’s together or separates while straight couples have the check handed to the man in the relationship.
“It’s nothing that’s causing me great pain or distress, but every single time it’s a reminder that you're not really seen here as a couple,” said Toscano.