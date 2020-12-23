Injured U.S. at Allenwood Penitentiary corrections officer Dale Franquet Jr. is back in the hospital more than a week after his release following an assault by an inmate.
Jeff Franquet posted on the GoFund Me page he established to raise money for his brother's family that "prayers" are again needed as Dale Franquet, 51, of Middleburg, was admitted on Monday into the ICU at Geisinger following a medical appointment.
"They are running more tests and he will be back in the ICU at (the) hospital for a couple more days," Jeff Franquet posted.
"We're hoping he's home for Christmas," said Dale Franquet Sr.
Dale Franquet Jr. was stabbed in the eye by an inmate on Dec. 7 and had to have the eye removed. He was released from the hospital on Dec. 13.
As of Tuesday, the GoFund Me campaign had raised more than $36,000 for Dale Franquet, his wife, Angela, and their two daughters.
— MARCIA MOORE