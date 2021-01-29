Inpatient hospitalizations for COVID-19 at Evangelical and Geisinger hospitals dropped this week but remain at levels high above totals recorded during the initial springtime surge.
Geisinger ended Thursday with 204 COVID-19 hospitalizations across its system, down from 255 eight days prior. Evangelical had 22 such hospitalizations as of Friday with two days left. Last week, the Lewisburg hospital had 42 hospitalizations.
Evangelical’s total, though it’s still running, is the lowest since the week of Nov. 8 when there were 26 hospitalizations.
Even if the facility were to end this week with 22 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, that would mark the highest weekly total of any of the 36 weeks prior to Nov. 8. In the weeks after that date, COVID-19 admissions jumped into the 40s and 50s weekly at Evangelical.
“I do believe that since we are a few weeks past the holiday season and people are less apt to gather with greater numbers of people, the spread has declined somewhat. Continued mitigation efforts of wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and physical distancing is also helping,” Kendra Aucker, president and CEO, Evangelical, said.
Fewer Evangelical employees are testing positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-COV-2, she said. Some staffers redeployed throughout the hospital to aid in the response are gradually shifting back to their routine duties, she said.
Aucker added that as more people are vaccinated, a process beset by lack of supply, hospitalizations may continue on a downward trajectory.
“The more people who are vaccinated, the greater herd immunity builds, the greater the impact on the reduction of individuals infected by the virus will be,” Aucker said.
Geisinger peaked at 350 patients hospitalized on a single day in late December. At that time, positive test rates for COVID-19 averaged 400 daily at a rate of 23 percent, according to Ryu.
The hospital system hit a low this week of 185 inpatients and is now averaging about 200 positive tests daily at a rate of 14 percent, he said.
“We are still in a tenuous place, so even a small increase in hospitalizations can put us into a troublesome capacity situation that jeopardizes care for COVID and non-COVID patients,” Ryu said. “Despite the vaccination rollout underway, we can’t lose sight of the fact we’re still facing challenges in our hospitals. In the past week, we are still admitting more than one new patient with COVID-19 to our hospitals every hour.”