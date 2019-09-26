SELINSGROVE— The director of Susquehanna University's Freshwater Research Institute has been honored for his work monitoring, restoring and protecting the state's coldwater resources.
Jonathan Niles has been awarded Outstanding Coldwater Conservationist by the Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited.
Niles has worked with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s Unassessed Waters Initiative, which was launched in 2010 to document wild trout streams in danger of increasing human encroachment.
During nine years at the university, Niles and his students have collected data that has aided the state Department of Environmental Protection and helped determine the impact of flooding on brook trout and aquatic insect populations.
— MARCIA MOORE