Michael Hoch has interviewed about 70 applicants in his first week on the job as human resources director at William Penn Cabinetry in Freeburg.
Hoch's first duty after joining the new high-end cabinet manufacturing company on Dec. 7 is to fill 150 positions, including supervisors, assemblers and inspectors.
"We had interviews set up for the first day he started. We didn't want to wait," said company owner Maurice Brubaker, of Lewisburg.
Said Hoch, "I've been doing about 15 interviews each day and we're getting 12 to 24 new applications a day."
Despite launching the company from scratch with about 10 experienced employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including the addition of Steven Boas as vice president of operations, Brubaker is scheduled to begin producing cabinets in January.
He's confident the candidate pool is strong.
Job applications rolled in as soon as Brubaker and company President Doug Lauver, a veteran Wood-Mode Inc. supervisor, announced the company was starting up earlier this year.
With more than 200 applications on file and one to two dozen more arriving daily since they announced in late November the need to fill 150 positions immediately, Brubaker said Hoch has plenty to do.
"We're reviewing every single one," he said.