SELINSGROVE — The former J. Kleinbauer building has been sold to owners of an investment firm.
Jeremy Soper and Thayer Potter Jr. have purchased the 28 N. Market St. building in the borough and will relocate their two-year-old business, Twin River Wealth Management, from Lewisburg in mid-2020.
"It's a premier building in downtown Selinsgrove," said Soper, a Selinsgrove native.
The building's owner, Joe Kleinbauer, ran a high-end clothing store out of the building for more than 40 years.
"It's bittersweet because we've owned the building for 50 years, but I feel good about what (Soper and Potter) are going to do," he said.
Soper said there are no plans to change the exterior of the building but no other decisions about the building have been made.
The building has been vacant for more than a year since Vivace Music Center closed.
— MARCIA MOORE