President Judge Michael Hudock issued an emergency order Wednesday limiting face-to-face contact in Union and Snyder county courts and emphasizing the use of internet technology to continue daily judicial operations.
Hudock’s order applies to Pennsylvania’s 17th Judicial District, constituted by the two Valley counties, and is meant to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. District judges are encouraged to employ similar strategies applied at the county courts.
Citing a Pennsylvania Supreme Court order from May 27, Hudock limited in-person court proceedings and contact. He also suspended two key rules, lifting restrictions on the use of “advanced communication technology” and suspending Rule 600 that mandates a criminal defendant’s right to a speedy trial.
The Supreme Court order actually lifted such restrictions statewide but allowed president judges to implement such measures based on local situations. Both Union and Snyder counties are experiencing rises in confirmed cases and per capita incidence rates, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
According to the order, advanced communication technology provides for two-way or simultaneous communication like virtual teleconference technology, which Union County has been using, but other means such as closed-circuit television, telephone or fax and email.
In short, unless circumstances dictate otherwise, defendants will appear at hearings virtually. Hearings held in-person will be staggered to minimize contact and are restricted only to necessary participants. Facemasks and social distancing is mandated throughout the courthouses.
Rule 600 states that no defendant shall be held in pretrial incarceration in excess of 180 days from the date in which a complaint is filed, should bail be allowed. A trial is to begin within 365 days, though certain delays by the defense or prosecution can stall this.
Under Hudock’s order, legal filings are to be submitted with payment by mail.
No one on probation, adult or juvenile, is to report to probation offices in person unless directed to do so. Probation officers will use other means to interact with those under court supervision. Domestic Relations Offices are to take steps to reduce direct contact, as well.