A Court of Common Pleas judge in Union County will oversee the first jury selection since the start of the pandemic based on Snyder County's model of picking jurors in venues outside of the courthouse due to COVID-19.
On Oct. 19, Judge Michael T. Hudock will hold jury selection at the Silver Moon banquet hall in Lewisburg for trials that will be held at the Union County courthouse.
It will be the first he's presided over since before the pandemic.
On Oct. 5, Hudock will oversee jury selection for Snyder County trials in Grace Covenant Community Church's social hall in Middleburg.
Both locations are large enough to enable 150 potential jurors and court personnel to maintain social distancing, Court Administrator Kelly Heeter said.
At the church, if there is a need, Heeter said some prospective jurors will be placed in the adjacent sanctuary where there is technology that will allow for a live stream of the judge and the proceedings in the next room.
At Silver Moon, a large tent is available outdoors in the event of rain as attendees make their way inside, she said.
"We're going to make it work," said Heeter.
In July, Judge Michael H. Sholley held what he described as a "unique and historic" jury selection in the Midd-West High School auditorium. Jurors for 18 trials in Snyder County were chosen. Several defendants opted to avoid trial and enter a plea, which was handled immediately by Hudock who was in attendance.
Another jury pool selection for Union County was scheduled for late July at Lewisburg High School, but increased state restrictions due to a COVID-19 spike postponed the event.
This new round of jury selection presented a new challenge, said Hudock.
"Now that schools are open we can't use them," he said.
Since Sholley will not be available for the Oct. 5 jury selection, Hudock will oversee the process and handle any pleas during the lunch break, he said.
Masks will be required by all present.