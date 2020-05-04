Pennsylvania state health officials announced 825 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, the smallest increase in more than a month as the state surpassed 50,000 cases.
The Department of Health announced the state has now reached 2,458 deaths related to the novel coronavirus. There were 14 new deaths Monday.
There is just one new case in the Valley — the 100th confirmed case in Northumberland County. There are also no new cases at Valley nursing or personal care facilities. There are nine cases tied to two facilities — one in Northumberland and one in Union County.
Montour (50 cases), Union (38) and Snyder (33) all remained steady. There have now been 50,092 confirmed cases statewide.
State data show 2,695 Pennsylvanians are still hospitalized with COVID-19, including 555 on ventilators. Six ventilators are being used in the Valley for COVID-19 patients, all in Montour County.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 9,345 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,224 cases among employees, for a total of 10,569 at 494 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 1,646 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,084 of Pennsylvania's total cases are health care workers.
“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 195,498 patients who have tested negative to date.
DOC outbreak
The Pennsylvania Corrections Department is dealing with a second COVID-19 outbreak, as 18 employees and 27 inmates have been infected at the State Correctional Institution-Huntingdon.
Overall, according to the prison system, 101 employees and 58 inmates have been sickened, including 48 employees and 28 inmates at SCI-Phoenix, in the Philadelphia suburbs.
The gym at SCI-Huntingdon has been converted into an infirmary where inmates who test positive for the virus are isolated, Corrections spokeswoman Maria Finn said Monday.
There is also enhanced screening of employees and vendors entering SCI-Huntingdon. Voluntary testing is available at the prison for any employee who fails the screening.
SCI-Huntingdon is located in the central part of Pennsylvania, about 30 miles east of Altoona.
School aid
Pennsylvania is applying for $524 million in emergency, one-time federal aid to help schools respond to the pandemic.
The Department of Education said Monday it expects the federal government to approve its application within one week. Schools can use the money to pay for meals for students, technology, cleaning supplies, summer and after-school programs and for other expenses related to the virus.
Under the federal emergency rescue bill signed by President Donald Trump in March, at least 90% of the money must go to public schools and charter schools. The state Education Department said it plans to use the rest of the money to support things like remote learning.