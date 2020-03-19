The Snyder County Criminal Justice Advisory Board (CJAB) will meet regularly via conference call to discuss maintaining essential judicial and law enforcement functions during the coronavirus crisis which has led to the closure of the courthouse and all county buildings.
The board, composed of Snyder County judges, commissioners, law enforcement, school officials and emergency responders, met Thursday morning to discuss the public health emergency and agreed to meet regularly to address the pandemic's "rapidly evolving effects," according to a statement.
County employees are working regular schedules and will be available to respond to residents' questions by phone or online, county board chairman Joe Kantz said.