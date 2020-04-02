The report that a federal inmate in Pennsylvania has tested positive for COVID-19 is raising the ire of U.S. Rep. Fred Keller who has been calling for the Bureau of Prisons to stop moving inmates during the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Keller introduced bipartisan legislation to immediately halt the movement of federal inmates across the prison system to stop the spread of coronavirus.
On Wednesday, an inmate at U.S. Penitentiary at Canaan was diagnosed with the disease.
lnmates, employees and corrections officers working at the facility live in the district.
“The nightmare scenario we have been working to prevent for the last two weeks has finally arrived," Keller said. "While the Bureau of Prisons continues to move inmates across the country business as usual and not taking appropriate action to detect, prevent, or mitigate the spread of COVID-19, they continue to put inmates, corrections officers, BOP employees and local communities at risk."
Several out-of-state inmates have been transferred to the Federal Correctional Institution at Allenwood and U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg, causing union representatives to call for an end to the inmate movements during the crisis.
“Corrections officers, communities surrounding federal prison systems, and inmates cannot continue to wait and wonder why the Bureau of Prisons is not willing to protect them from this dangerous virus.”