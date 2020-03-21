There is "no immediate plan" to move inmates from New York or other states to the U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg or the Federal Correctional Institution at Allenwood, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller said.
The statement was issued in response to Local 148 President Andy Kline's press release expressing grave concern that federal inmates will be transferred from New York City to Central Pennsylvania prisons.
In his letter, Kline, who represents corrections officers at the Lewisburg prison, said he was notified this week that the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) will begin moving "via bus" federal inmates from "the east coast coronavirus hot zone" to prisons in Lewisburg, Allenwood and Canaan Township.
"Given the fact that NYC is a 'hot zone' (with 23 confirmed deaths in the state) I am very concerned that this inmate bus movement will not only cause panic within the staffing at these three institutions that are already understaffed but it will allow the virus to spread," Kline wrote.
Su Ming Yeh, the interim executive director of the Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project sent a letter Friday to the BOP on behalf of the organization that provides legal services to inmates and the Lewisburg Prison Project, an inmate advocacy group, expressing "grave concern" for any transfers of inmates from New York prisons in light of the pandemic.
"People in prisons are highly vulnerable to outbreaks of contagious illnesses," she said.
Keller said his office reached out to the BOP and was assured that there are is no "immediate" plan to move inmates to the three prisons in Central Pennsylvania.
"We understand the concerns of our local correctional officers and their families and will continue to advocate for their safety," he said.
The Daily Item contacted the BOP about Kline's specific concerns and were provided a link to the agency's operating policy for the next 30 days to mitigate the spread of the disease, including suspending nearly all inmate internal movement.
"This suspension, however, does not mean the BOP has ceased all inmate movements. To be clear, the BOP may need to move inmates to better manage the detention bed space as well as assure that administrative facilities do not become over-crowded beyond available resources," the policy states.
All inmates will be screened for COVID 19 symptoms prior to transfer and if they exhibit symptoms will be immediately placed in isolation, the website said.