U.S. Rep. Fred Keller and two local federal prison union representatives said the recently renewed Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Reform Caucus in the 117th Congress is an important venture.
Keller, the chairman of the bipartisan caucus, said it is needed to bring reforms to the BOP, advocate for prison staff and keep communities secure.
"This pandemic has brought to light many failures in the BOP's operations, including detrimental inmate transfer policies, staff shortages and agency retention issues," he said.
National President of the Council of Prison Locals and Allenwood prison complex employee Shane Fausey said the reintroduction of the caucus is happening at a "defining moment in the history of the Bureau of Prisons ... I truly believe a collaborative effort of the BOP Reform Caucus, the National Council of Prison Locals and the Bureau of Prisons leadership, ultimately, can result in the adequate staffing, proper funding and sufficient resources to ensure that we continue to protect our communities, properly prepare offenders for reintegration into society, and protect and support our Federal Correctional Law Enforcement professionals."
Andy Kline, Local 148 President at U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg, said there is "much-needed" oversight of the federal agency and its budget.
"For years now the BOP staff have been asked to constantly do more and more with less and less but the agency budget always continues to climb," said Kline. "It is our sincere hope that it brings a brighter, and most importantly, safer future for all BOP staff."
