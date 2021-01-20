Kerstetter announces bid for judge position

Lewisburg attorney and Snyder County Assistant District Attorney Brian L. Kerstetter has announced his candidacy for Court of Common Pleas judge serving Snyder and Union counties.
“As a lifelong resident and legal practitioner in the 17th Judicial District, I am intimately familiar with the area and the people who live here," he said. "During my 21-year career in private practice, I have obtained a broad range of knowledge and experience representing clients in divorce, custody and support cases, civil litigation, real estate transactions, estate matters and criminal matters, just to name a few."
Kerstetter is the first candidate to formally announce his intention to seek the seat now held by Judge Michael T. Hudock who plans to retire at the end of the year. Hudock was elected to his first 10-year term as judge in 2011 after serving as an assistant district attorney for several years.
Kerstetter has operated his own law firm since 1999 while also serving as both an assistant public defender and assistant district attorney. For the past 20 years, he has also provided legal representation for the Domestic Relations offices in Snyder and Union counties, serves as the solicitor for several area townships, municipal authorities, hearing boards, the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission and the Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet.
"I have lived and tried cases in both Union and Snyder counties and I have argued cases before all of the appellate courts in Pennsylvania, including the Pennsylvania Supreme Court," he said. "My personal connections to the area, and the depth of my legal experience in all aspects of the law, have prepared me well and uniquely qualify me to serve as the next judge of the Court of Common Pleas of the 17th Judicial District.”