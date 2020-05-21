SELINSGROVE — Patrick Komara stopped for new shoes at Kohl's on Thursday, the first day it reopened since closing March 19 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Coal Township man left the store with two pairs of sneakers and a smile.
"Yes, I am," he said when asked if he was glad the department store in Monroe Marketplace was open after two months.
Announcing the reopening of select stores in a video posted on the retail chain's website, Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said extra precautions are being taken to ensure the health and safety of employees and customers.
"The shopping experience will feel a bit different," she said.
The hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with dedicated hours for at-risk individuals from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
All store employees will receive health and safety training, wear masks and have their wellness and temperatures checked before each shift.
Hand sanitizer stations will be set up around the store, the aisles will be widened and protective barriers will be at each register.
Fitting rooms will be closed.
"As we reopen, the health and safety of our associates and customers remain our top priority," Gass said.
Komara said he wasn't bothered by the extra precautions inside the store.
"If you want to shop you've gotta follow the safety measures," he said.