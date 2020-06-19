BEAVER SPRINGS — U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia toured the Conestoga Wood Specialties plant Friday with U.S. Rep. Fred Keller as it was announced that unemployment in Pennsylvania dipped in May to 13.1 percent.
Following the private tour, Scalia met briefly with local media and touted the Trump Administration's handling of the economy before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Noting that 200,000 jobs were added last month in Pennsylvania and the drop by three percentage points of the state's unemployment rate, he said, "Thirteen-point-one percent is too high, we know that."
Scalia was vague about the federal government's economic plan in the event of another potential surge of coronavirus cases as states reopen more businesses.
"We are going to keep reopening safely and strong," he said, as he spoke about President Donald Trump's leadership as the country continues to "flatten the curve" of COVID-19 and the "extraordinary economy" the U.S. enjoyed just prior to the coronavirus outbreak in March. "Policies that were working before will be returned to."
Keller said loan programs and other assistance being offered to small businesses were established shortly after the health crisis emerged.
"We're in a lot better place than we were three months ago," he said.
Added Scalia, "We understand the virus better than we did." Following the plant tour, Scalia said he would be speaking with members of the U.S. coronavirus task force for an update.
Conestoga is a manufacturer based in East Earl, Pa., with five factories in Pennsylvania, Washington and North Carolina and about 1,000 employees. Keller was employed as an operations manager at the Beavertown plant for 10 years.
Company President and CEO Anthony Hahn said the plants were closed down for three days during the pandemic and it took about two weeks to get shipments back on track.
Among the concerns he and employees expressed to Scalia were trade tariffs and the impact they have on Conestoga products.