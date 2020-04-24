Adults and school-aged children living in rural areas across the Valley are finding isolation during the coronavirus pandemic even more frustrating due to the lack of high-speed internet.
"It takes me 40 minutes to turn on the computer and it lags for a long time," said Sheridan Smink, an 11th-grader at Line Mountain who lives with her mother and sister in West Cameron where high-speed internet isn't available.
Rileigh Celsky wakes up at 6 a.m. a few days a week to get homework done during a brief window when the Internet is faster at her Herndon home.
"We have limited access and Wi-Fi is really slow except for off-peak hours between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.," the junior Line Mountain High School student said. "I can get more done if I get up earlier. It's just what I have to do, but I'd rather go to school."
Mount Pleasant Mills resident Trish Treaster said her husband, Mickey, a purchasing agent who works two days from home, and their 8-year-old daughter, Catherine, a Middleburg Elementary School student, struggle to get their work done remotely.
"We only have satellite Internet available here," said Treaster.
The school district sent out educational packets to about 100 households like the Treaster's who have limited internet access, but she said her daughter still has to contend with technology.
The family opted to use hot spots and work on the cellphone whenever possible which "ate up my husband's phone plan and cost him an extra $60 a month," she said.
The additional cost isn't extravagant, said Treaster, but the frustration over not having high-speed internet access is an added burden during a difficult time.
"I think broadband is a huge issue," she said.
The Federal Communications Commission estimates 21 million Americans lack high-speed internet access, and that includes areas in western Snyder County.
Once the health crisis subsides, Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said, it will be the topic of discussion among municipal leaders who have been exploring for years ways to improve internet access.
"Once we get past this health care crisis, this will be a priority because people can't expand their business or work from home without it," he said.
Kantz, who tapes a weekly syndicated gospel radio program, is facing his own frustration as he uploads the files through DSL internet access at his home.
"It's holding me back from expanding the business," he said of the 30 minutes it takes to upload each file.
Between 30 and 40 percent of the Line Mountain student population can't access high-speed Internet.
For junior Kara Heim, it's been a real problem during the statewide stay-at-home order as she tries to do homework at the Herndon home she shares with her mother, Kelly, a Line Mountain High School teacher, and her three siblings.
"All of us have been trying to do school work and social media at the same time," she said.
Smink said she's been typing many of her assignments on her phone which has more reliable Wi-Fi but none of the other helpful tools that the laptop provides, such as spell-check.
It also takes longer to complete assignments on the cell phone, she said.
"Yeah, it's frustrating and difficult," said Smink. "I'm ready to go back to school."