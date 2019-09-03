SUNBURY — Under a dark gray Labor Day morning sky at the Shikellamy State Park boat slips, Ronnie and Deanna Jarrett, of Danville, along with sons Kody, 17, and Zach, 12, were rolling their 42-ft. Suntracker Party Cruiser out of the water and onto a trailer.
"It was a good season," Deanna said, of their time on Lake Augusta and the Susquehanna River this year. "We were able to get out on the river almost every weekend, with limited time to get down during the week."
This boating season, cut a month short, she said, "was still much better than last year, with all the rain and flooding, when we had to pull the boat early. The water this year was probably at its best the last couple of weeks. It was really clear, so we spent a lot more time in the water than on the boat, which is always nice.
The Jarretts have had their boat on the river for four years.
"I'll tell you what," she said. "It's so relaxing to be on the river. And it is something we enjoy doing as a family."
Monday's official early end to the boating season on Lake Augusta was brought about by the need to make early repairs on the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam.
Emergency work on the dam will require full deflation of the rubber, inflatable dam and drawdown of Lake Augusta, said Alan Lichtenwalner, the regional manager of the Northcentral Region of State Park for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Boating season on the Susquehanna River starts in May when the bags of the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam are inflated, creating the 3,000-acre Lake Augusta. The season normally ends each September and the dam is lowered in early October.
This is the second time since 2017 that boating season was cut short.
Paul Conner, of Elysburg, also at the boat slip Monday morning, said it was "pretty disappointing" to have the season end one month early. "But we've been through this. They've put the dam down early before. We'd have liked a few more weeks to get out on the boat. It is what it is."
He has no plans to relocate his boat. "We've been coming here for 10 years. We'll continue here."
Conner, his wife and four kids, 22-year-old twins, and two daughters, ages 12 and 10, don't fish. "Rather," he said, "we spend time tubing. It's a lot of family fun."
Conner said they come down to Lake Augusta because "it is close to home for us. It's the best area where we can leave our boat in the water. We can just run down here on a Wednesday night if we want to and take the kids out on a boat."
Jason and Amber Keister, of Middleburg also were taking their boat out of the water on Monday. They recognized that the short season was due to needed work. "Yes, it's upsetting," Jason said. "But you gotta do what you gotta do."
The Keisters have a permanent site on Fantasy Island Campground, and try to go boating "at least once a week," Jason said.
They have been boating on Lake Augusta for four years, he said. "We like to just go out on the boat and lounge around, often with our daughter, Abigail."
They come to Lake Augusta rather than somewhere else "because it is local," Amber said.
Daily Item reporter Justin Strawser contributed to this report.