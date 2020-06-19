MIDDLEBURG —There will be lane restrictions on a portion of Route 104 in Snyder County next week.
Beginning Tuesday, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will perform base repairs and shoulder upgrades on Route 104 from the intersection with Route 1005 (New Berlin Highway) in Middleburg to the intersection of Route 4018 (Troxelville Road) in Center Township.
There will be single-lane restrictions and flaggers while the work is underway from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The work is scheduled to be completed by Friday.