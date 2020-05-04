Large retailers like Kohl's and Boscov's are still working out details on how they will reopen stores in the Valley amid the coronavirus pandemic as Gov. Tom Wolf eases the statewide restrictions on nonessential businesses beginning Friday.
Kohl's spokeswoman Julie Markun said no decision has been made about reopening the department store in Monroe Township. The corporate website has an April 13 message that addresses how they are cleaning the stores in anticipation of being able to invite customers back into the buildings.
Calls to James Boscov and Susquehanna Valley Mall representatives were not returned.
A message Boscov posted on the company website about two weeks ago said during the shutdown "we're using this time to establish policies and procedures that will provide you and our coworkers with a safe environment where you can shop comfortably when we're able to reopen. In addition to our normal procedures, we've put enhanced cleaning procedures in place focusing on frequently touched items like carts, handrails, door handles and bathrooms."
Snyder County board chairman Joe Kantz said mall officials are still reaching out to tenants before announcing what stores will open and when.
Community Aid will reopen its 1060 N. Susquehanna Trail thrift store in Monroe Township at 9 a.m. Friday with special precautions, said Kantz, a member of the organization's board.
A crowd of bargain shoppers is expected since it's the only Community Aid store in the state reopening this week. The five other stores are located in counties that are still shut down, he said.
"I absolutely expect people will come out," said Kantz, adding that employees will be stationed at the entrance to ensure all customers are wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
The number of customers permitted inside the 74,000-square-foot store will be limited to five per 1,000 square feet and fitting rooms will not be open, he said. Most donations are being collected, but employees will not be able to assist with unloading items.
Helen Walter, president of the Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce, said smaller businesses like her antique shop, The Cottage on Pine, will be easier to reopen.
"I usually only have one customer in my shop at a time," she said, although she will require they wear a mask.
Walter will open her 21 E. Pine St. shop for the first time in weeks at 10 a.m. Friday. Other antique stores in the borough, The Firehouse Marketplace and 38 South Thrift Store, will also open for business.
She's meeting with other merchants today to learn their plans.
The Snyder County Commissioners have decided to allow the public into the Middleburg courthouse Friday but encourage people to make appointments.
Before being allowed into the building, residents will be required to put on a mask and read the guidelines regarding social distancing and under what circumstances an individual should refrain from going out in public.
In Milton, several businesses are making plans to gradually reopen, said Amanda Craig, board president of TIME, The Improved Milton Experience.
"Leeser's Shoe Store, for example, will be opening up, and have already taken steps to help safely have customers visit. They have rearranged the store to maintain the six-foot distance, employees will have masks and they'll also have hand sanitizing stations for patrons.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and United Way are working with daycare operators on plans to reopen, said Chamber President and CEO Bob Garrett.
“We are connecting folks who are selling cleaning products with folks who need cleaning products,” said Garrett. “We also put out the responsible re-entry document last week and we’re asking folks as we move from red to yellow they should move from phase one to phase two.”
Garrett said everyone should continue social distancing and wearing masks.
“We’re going to get out of this together,” he said.
Derrick Backer, the executive director for Sunbury Revitilization Inc., said the organization is reviewing how to approach businesses about reopening safely.
“It’s unprecedented,” he said. “We should be supporting local businesses, but it needs to be done in a fashion that supports safety. We’re living in crazy times and everyone is figuring it out as they go.”
Staff writers Justin Strawser and Rick Dandes contributed to this article.