SUNBURY — After Gov. Tom Wolf mandated statewide closure of all bars at midnight Monday, Laurie Johnson wanted to make sure her patrons got to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Johnson opened McGuigan’s Public House on the corner of Market and Third streets in Sunbury immediately after the 2 p.m. announcement and remained open until midnight.
Johnson said Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day is typically one of her biggest days of the year.
“We threw a party and then we followed what the governor told us,” Johnson said. “It is what it is.”
Wolf decided to mandate closure of all non-essential businesses, including taverns, bars and restaurants, for two weeks to address the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Bot’s Tavern owner Rick Schuch and his staff served a crowd Monday night at the Selinsgrove eatery knowing it would be the last for a while.
“This is typically our big season, with St. Patrick’s Day and the last semester of college,” said Schuch, who expects to lose out on five Susquehanna University-sponsored events that are now canceled.
He worries about his 10 employees and the thousands of others who work in the restaurant and bar industry who will be out of work for at least two weeks.
“Most people in this industry work paycheck to paycheck more so than in any other industry,” said Schuch, who added that he nonetheless supports the state’s decision to shut down.
“It needs to be done, but from a business and public safety standpoint, I hope it ends sooner than later,” he said.
Jerome Alex, president of the Americus Hose Co. in Sunbury, said he was listening to the governor’s advice and the state Liquor Control Board mandated the closure of all social clubs.
“We will follow the closing because it is an order,” Alex said. “We have never gone through something like this before so we are working through what we will be doing in the next two weeks.”
The Rescue Hose Co., on Edison Avenue, will also close it’s social hall until March 28 as a precautionary measure, according to officials.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board sent an email to all licensed establishments that instructed the owners to close and mandating social clubs to close.
“However, again, licensees are strongly encouraged to heed public health officials’ request to cease non-essential operations, limit group gatherings and practice social distancing,” the email said. “In light of the direction that bars and restaurants suspend dine-in service for at least the next two weeks, the PLCB will temporarily adopt lenient measures to enable licensees in those counties to continue selling beer and wine for off-premises consumption.”
The email then says, “Retail licensees — including restaurants, bars, hotels, eating places, grocery stores, convenience stores, etc. – may continue selling beer to go, even in the absence of restaurant operations, and those with wine expanded permits may also continue selling wine to go. Additionally, producers including breweries, wineries and distilleries must indefinitely suspend all dine-in service, but they may continue selling their own products for off-premises consumption. Clubs and catering clubs must cease all on-premises consumption. No other special exceptions or allowances are available at this time.”
Alex said the Americus will operate on a limited basis for takeout food, but the club will be closed for the next two weeks.
“We will see what happens after the next 14 days,” Alex said.
City officials also closed City Hall to the public. Anyone needing to conduct city business is asked to call the department. Someone will be available by phone, Ocker said.
Police Chief Brad Hare said his department is ready and officers are out and about in the city. “We are having limited contact with the public but all services in the department remain the same,” Hare said. “Nothing will change.”
Streets Department foreman Steve Welker said all city projects would be put on hold for at least 24 hours, which includes the current project on 4th and Arch, Reagan and Packer.
Welker said he would make another announcement on Wednesday.
Daily Item reporter Marcia Moore contributed to this report.