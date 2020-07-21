Valley attorney Edward "E.J." Rymsza's charity auction lunch with the late civil rights icon U.S. Rep. John Lewis 12 years ago turned into a friendship.
"He was a hero of mine," said the 52-year-old Williamsport criminal defense attorney who idolized Robert F. Kennedy for years and grew up fascinated by the history that unfolded the year of his birth. "I became interested in that era and the people who shaped that time."
Lewis, who died Friday from pancreatic cancer at the age of 80, was active in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, was beaten by Ku Klux Klan members and jailed for his activism.
On Tuesday, Rymsza recalled his interactions with Lewis over the years that began with a birthday gift from his wife, Lisa Sleboda, who purchased a private lunch with Lewis in 2007 from a charity auction offered through the RFK Foundation.
She cast the winning bid, which at $1,200 was "reasonable" but still steep for the couple raising four young children between the ages of 4 and 11.
"It felt like a 'once-in-a-lifetime' thing," Sleboda said.
Rymsza and his family traveled to Washington, D.C., in June 2007, and while he went off to meet with Lewis, his wife and children, Maggie, Isabella, Noah and Max, toured the city's museums.
He met Lewis in his Capitol office, was mesmerized by the photographs of his historical idols in the room and then spent 90 minutes chatting and eating a meal with one of them in the House dining room.
Lewis generously answered Rymzsa's questions, including his recollections of Kennedy and King, the civil rights movement and being in the Ambassador Hotel the night RFK was assassinated.
"I don't think he ever got tired of that stuff. He knew his place in history and I think he felt it was his obligation to teach," Rymsza said.
The day didn't end with lunch. Lewis took the time to give Rymsza a tour, met his entire family on the steps of the Capitol and invited them to his main office.
Watching Lewis walk hand-in-hand across the street with his 6-year-old son, Noah, is a memory that still moves Rymsza.
"It was one of the most beautiful things," he said.
At the office, Lewis was called to the House floor for a vote and he took the couple's three oldest children with him.
As they bid farewell, Lewis told Rymsza to keep in touch and for the next several years he did, taking his kids and their classmates on field trips to Washington, D.C., and to visit with the congressman and visiting Lewis on his own when it could be arranged.
In the third-grade, Noah chose Lewis as his 'hero' for a class project and was able to videotape an in-person interview with his subject in his D.C. office. During the visit, Lewis showed the child the scars on the back of his head suffered during a beating at the height of the civil rights movement.
A few years later when one of Rymsza's daughters came home and told her parents that a teacher had expressed that racism no longer existed, Rymsza reached out to Lewis who later engaged the class with a visit via Skype.
The last time he saw Lewis was about four years ago on a field trip with his youngest son, Max.
The parting left an indelible impression.
"As we left, he hugged me and called me his brother," Rymsza said with emotion.
Both Rymsza and Sleboda marvel at the amount of time Lewis gave their family and community over the years.
"I always wondered how many other people has he done that for. I feel that was a testament to the man he was," said Sleboda. "He really was someone who practiced what he preached about love."
"I think it boils down to love," Rymsza said of what he's taken away from his time with Lewis. "He had a deep sense of compassion and understood the humanity in all of us. The world is so polarized but we do share this same short moment of life."
When Rymsza opened his birthday gift so many years ago "all I banked on was a lunch and a gratuitous photo," he said, adding that to his wife "I'll be forever grateful. She'll never be able to top that."