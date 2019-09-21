RIVERSIDE — Two dozen first responders now have their legal affairs in place thanks to five Valley attorneys who participated in the “Wills for Heroes” program Saturday at Merck & Co., in Riverside.
“WIlls for Heroes” is designed to provide essential legal documents free of charge to first responders, including wills, living wills, and powers of attorney, according to the Wills for Heroes Foundation, a 501(c)(3).
"This is something that is very important and we are glad to be part of this event and honored to help these individuals out," Rachel Wiest-Benner, of the Wiest Wiest-Benner & Rice law firm, of Sunbury said.
Wiest-Benner was joined by her brother, attorney Joel Wiest, and attorneys Laurinda Voelcker, Laurie Pickle, both of Danville, and Hannah Suhr, of Carlisle.
"I am happy to help these folks as they are the first in line to help all of us," Joel Wiest said. "It was my pleasure being here today."
Former first responder Glenn Lunger, 85, of Danville, said he was thrilled with the legal work he received from Wiest-Benner.
"She (Wiest-Benner) had so many great ideas for me," Lunger said. "She was great to work with and I am grateful to have so many great people help us out."
The event was sponsored by Merck & Co. and the Pennsylvania Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.
"We were thrilled to have this event held here," Merck & Co. executive director Thomas Forrestal said.
Suhr said "Wills for Heroes" will be back in the Valley sometime early next year.