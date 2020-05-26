Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz is encouraging all business owners and residents to be vigilant as the county enters the green phase of reopening during the COVID-19 crisis.
Kantz spoke on Tuesday to members of the Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce via a Zoom conference meeting. Snyder and Montour counties will be among the first 18 counties that will be shifting into Gov. Tom Wolf's "green" phase on Friday. Wolf announced 17 counties on Friday then added Centre County to the list on Tuesday.
"You got to be diligent," said Kantz. "We've got good numbers but we want to continue to see good numbers. Even as people start to gather at restaurants and family get-togethers and cookouts, you got to pay attention, you got to wash your hands, you got to do all those famous CDC (Centers For Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines."
Kantz said the commissioners reached out to the governor's office weeks before the announcement and presented the low cases for Snyder County as the reason to start reopening. He said the commissioners being proactive was what helped lead to the decision.
"We don't want to take a step backward," said Kantz. "That would be good for no one."
Kantz said the county developed its own guidelines and plan to distribute them should the governor's office not put its own guidelines out. He expects the governor to release that information this week before going green.
Wolf said Tuesday clearer guidance for counties moving to green will be provided later this week.
Bob Garrett, the president/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, praised the commissioners.
"I don't think it's a coincidence that Snyder County is the southernmost county going green," he said.
The Zoom meeting also featured Steve Stumbris, director of Bucknell Small Business Development Center. He noted that the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program are available for COVID-19 relief for small businesses.
He said there are also training seminars for business owners who need assistance for re-entry.
Joanne Troutman, the president/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, also discussed the status of day care and broadband internet services.
Guidelines for day cares might be difficult, she said. Parents may be anxious to send their child to day care centers because they are often "Petri dishes," she said.
"We are making sure they have the supplies they need," said Troutman. "It's an ongoing process."
If public schools don't go back in the fall or schedules are changed to send half the students to school in the morning and the other half in the afternoon, the area will have to make child care a "priority," she said.
"I don't have a lot of answers, but we have a lot of questions, and we're on it," said Troutman.