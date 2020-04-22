SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University biology professor Tammy Tobin will present a lecture, Understanding COVID-19: Separating Fact from Fiction, via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The lecture will address the science behind the global pandemic, what may be misinterpreted by the public and what to expect from the disease.
Tobin completed her undergraduate degree in animal science at Cornell University, her doctorate in genetics at Texa A&M University and her post-doctoral research in biochemistry at the National Institutes of Health.
To access the lecture, follow the link at h
— MARCIA MOORE