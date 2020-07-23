Every region of Pennsylvania has seen an increase in the rate of positive coronavirus cases and failing to stop that could jeopardize the reopening of schools for the fall semester, the state's top health official said Thursday.
In addition, Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the majority of counties have seen increases in the number of new cases.
"It's critical to drive down the case counts now in terms of the rise of new cases in order to prepare for schools to reopen," Levine said during a news conference Thursday. "If we don't do that now, that would put that in jeopardy."
Pennsylvania health officials announced an additional 962 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a number that includes two days worth of data from one of the state's hot spots, Philadelphia County. There were five new cases in the Valley, three in Northumberland County and two in Union.
In response to the rise in new cases, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration last week imposed a new round of restrictions targeting bars, restaurants, nightclubs and indoor gatherings to slow the virus' spread.
The order closed nightclubs and reduced bars and restaurants from 50% capacity to 25% capacity, while requiring that alcohol be served only with meals. That meant that some bars must close. Some restaurants did as well, saying they would only lose money at 25% capacity.
Wolf's order also clamped down on indoor events and gatherings, reducing that limit from 250 people to 25. Places of worship are exempt.
In July, Pennsylvania's 14-day rate of new cases per 100,000 residents has risen by more than 50%, from below 60 to 90.
The seven-day positivity rate — based on the Health Department's daily public disclosures of the number of people who are newly confirmed to be positive and the number of people who tested negative — has gradually increased in July, from about 4.5% to 5.8%.
Deaths have declined from June to July, although hospitalizations are on the rise in July, according to state data.
Health officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny County have independently cited contact tracing information in line with that trend, as well. Levine also warned of rising case counts in states along the East Coast.
"There are obviously significant outbreaks in Florida, in Arizona, in Texas, California now and other states, but we are seeing that come up the eastern seaboard," Levine said. "There are increases in Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia and Maryland, and so we're not immune to the spread of this virus."
New cases
The Department of Health said 311 of the 962 new cases were out of Philadelphia County, which did not supply data on Wednesday. There were also another 147 cases out of Allegheny County. There were five new cases in the Valley: Three in Northumberland County and two in Union. According to the data released mid-day Thursday, the state has now confirmed 104,358 cases.
The state Department of Health also announced another 16 deaths statewide. Of the 7,079 deaths statewide, state officials have attributed 4,829 of them — more than 68 percent — to long-term care facilities.
There have been 18 deaths in the Valley related to the novel coronavirus — no new deaths were announced Thursday — including 11 in Northumberland County, three in Montour and two residents each in Snyder and Union counties.
The virus has infected 655 Valley residents since the state began tracking it in March: 369 in Northumberland County, 115 in Union County, 86 in Montour County and 85 in Snyder County.
According to the state Department of Health data, 735 residents are hospitalized with the virus, well below the peak of 2,800 in April. There are 93 patients being treated for COVID-19 on a ventilator.
Nursing home cases
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,892 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,707 cases among employees, for a total of 22,599 at 804 facilities in 60 counties.
There have been 66 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents of Valley nursing homes.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 60 residents and 10 workers have been infected and eight deaths have been recorded in three facilities. Three workers and one resident at three Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.