HARRISBURG — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday that her department will soon begin providing local emergency officials with more information about the location of coronavirus cases across the state.
“We’re working on doing that by the end of the week,” Levine said Thursday when asked about the issue during her daily coronavirus response press briefing.
The Department of Health has only been releasing county-level data about coronavirus cases, a move that’s frustrated local officials who say the lack of information hamstrings their planning and may put first-responders at unnecessary risk.
Thursday, the Columbia-Montour County EMA office put out an advisory asking residents to tell dispatchers when they call for help if someone at the residence has coronavirus or has been exposed to it. Last week, officials in Snyder County complained that they had gotten no information from the Department of Health after the state announced that a Snyder County resident had died from COVID-19.
"We've been told nothing,'' Snyder County commissioner Joe Kantz said last week. ''It's so frustrating.''
State Sen. Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County, has been preparing to introduce legislation to force the Department of Health to begin releasing the information.
Ward said she took an interest in the issue after hearing from county EMA officials who say the lack of information makes it difficult to know how to best allocated resources like personal protective equipment.
Having detailed information about the location of cases would help planners make sure that agencies are provided sufficient equipment if there “hot spots” of coronavirus developing in one part of a county.
“It makes perfect sense,”
Ward said that the Health officials have suggested they are withholding information due to privacy concerns. But she said that the argument doesn’t hold weight.
“They are calling it an invasion of privacy and it’s not,” Ward said.
There are six counties – Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Erie, Montgomery, and Philadelphia – and four cities – Erie, Bethlehem, Wilkes-Barre and York, that have their own health departments, according to the Department of Health.
Ward said in those places where there’s a local health department, emergency officials have been getting the addresses of people with coronavirus. There’s no reason that the state can’t share more information about the coronavirus cases in the counties that rely on the state agency as their Health Department, she said.
While most public information is governed by the state’s Right-to-Know law, which says all information is deemed public unless it’s specifically exempt, health officials have greater discretion to withhold information about infectious diseases under he Disease Prevention and Control Law.
Ward said she wants legislation to update the Disease Prevention and Control Law to require that the state specify to county officials and emergency managers which municipalities have had infectious disease cases, like coronavirus.
Ward circulated a co-sponsorship memo indicating her plan to author the legislation. The bill has not been formally introduced, she said. Instead, she plans to seek to have the proposal amended into another coronavirus bill in the coming days.
Ward said that she’s thankful that the state is making the change but she still plans to push for the legislation.
“We still must follow through,” she said. “So that if this happens again, there’s no question about whether the Department of Health should be releasing this information.”
She added though that the Health Department’s move to begin releasing the information without the law being changed indicates they could have been more transparent all along.
“It was a judgment call,” she said.