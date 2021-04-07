SELINSGROVE — Fourteen Sunrise Lewisburg members and supporters confronted U.S. Rep. Fred Keller outside his Bridge Street office Wednesday afternoon about supporting the Green New Deal and other climate-friendly initiatives.
Keller unexpectedly showed up at the 713 Bridge St. office as members affiliated with the national youth-led climate justice organization, Sunrise Movement, gathered outside the office building and he later tried to avoid speaking with them as he left.
Coaxed into a discussion, Keller said he supports "all forms of energy, including fossil fuels" that will make the U.S. "energy independent," before saying he had to leave to attend a meeting.
"I'm willing to have a discussion but I'm not going to have a constituent meeting in front of the media," he said, inviting the group members to make an appointment.
"We did request a meeting," said Lewisburg resident Andrew Stuhl as Keller walked to his vehicle before they could ask him to sign the "Good Jobs for All" pledge to address climate change, economic equality and systematic racism.
Mary Collier, a senior at Bucknell University, said Sunrise Lewisburg made 10 separate requests for a meeting with Keller during the past several weeks and was instead invited to the telephone town hall on March 31. None of the attending members were able to ask a question during the one-hour event, she said.
"I'm disappointed," Collier said of Keller's refusal to listen to their concerns.
Following Keller's departure, the group continued to hold the rally in which they spoke about their worries about the country and their futures if leaders don't act on climate change, putting people to work in sustainable jobs and with sustainable wages.
"We want (Keller) to be out in front, but he's let us down," said Stuhl, referring to the congressman's vote against the American Rescue Plan. "He criticizes, but doesn't have his own plan."
Susquehanna University sophomores Maddie Sherbondy, of State College, and Allison Doran, of Connecticut, came out to support the rally's efforts.
"For people my age, climate change is definitely a concern," said Sherbondy. "It's what brought us out to vote in the last election."
Doran said she wants Keller and other leaders to listen to young constituents.
"They need to understand our opinion," she said.