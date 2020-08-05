HARRISBURG — Libertarian presidential nominee Jo Jorgenson has accumulated the needed 5,000 signatures required to get her on the Pennsylvania ballot on Nov. 3.
Sufficient petition signatures were turned in on Monday. Several states reduced the number of petition signatures required during the pandemic as a result of party lawsuits. Only Pennsylvania and Maine refused to do so.
Jorgensen is a businesswoman, entrepreneur, and senior lecturer at Clemson University. She was nominated at the party’s national convention, the first-ever online national political convention, held in May.