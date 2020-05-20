SUNBURY — Jennifer Miller pulled up to the front door of the Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury with a look of relief on her face.
The avid reader said she was "very happy" to take advantage of the city's public library offering curbside service for the first time since libraries closed down during the COVID-19 crisis. Degenstein and other libraries in Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties have started the service to assist readers while other facilities directors are considering the limited service.
"I've been reading ones I've already read," said Miller, who picked up "Mayflower: A Story of Courage, Community, and War" by Nathaniel Phillbrick and "New York" by Edward Rutherfurd. "I've had these books on my to-read list. As soon as I saw the library's post, I ordered online."
Janet Moyer, of Sunbury, picked up five mystery novels. She said she would come every two weeks to pick up books before the shutdown.
"I had some books, I was good for a while, but then I was out of books," said Moyer. "This is a great and wonderful idea."
Melissa Rowse, the director of Degenstein, said readers can reserve materials by logging into their account, calling the library at 570-286-2461, emailing the library info@degensteinlibrary.org or sending a message to the library on Facebook. The library workers will tell them to pick up the books on a certain day Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.
"We are so excited to be back," said Rowse. "The building has been closed, but we've been working. We've been doing virtual programming every single day."
Following recommendations from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Rowse said all materials that are returned will be quarantined in a separate room for 72 hours before being made available again. All books will be given in plastic bags and customers can pick them by hand or by popping their trunk.
Mount Carmel for the last two weeks
Vivian McCracken, the library director for the Mount Carmel Area Public Library, said door service has been offered since May 8. Visitors search the catalog on the website and then either call 570-339-0703 or email mountcarmelpubliclibrary@ptd.net to request a book. They can pick the book up at personalized appointments.
"It's an interesting world," said McCracken. "People love to browse, but we can't allow anyone inside to touch the books. You can't guarantee it will be clean and you can't sterilize each page."
Once the books are returned, McCracken said the books are placed in quarantine for three days before being available again for other readers. The library's wifi signal was also expanded to allow people outside to use it on a public network.
Snyder County doing pick up
Snyder County Libraries announced item pickup service started Monday at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library in Selinsgrove and the McClure Community Library in McClure, said Pam Ross, executive director of the Snyder County Libraries.
If patrons currently have items on hold, they will be receiving a call as soon as the items are available. If readers wish to pick up items at Selinsgrove, someone will meet them in the front lobby. If people pick up their items from McClure, someone will bring the items out to the car. Only staff members are allowed within the libraries at this time.
Snyder County Libraries' website has a video showing how books can be reserved online. Otherwise, patrons can call the Selinsgrove Library at 570-374-7163 or the McClure Library at 570-658-7700.
Staff members will be wearing masks, and people picking up library materials are also required to wear masks.
The Beavertown Community Library in Beavertown and the Middleburg Community Library in Middleburg are not open yet for curbside pick up. These two libraries do not have easy access to a parking lot and an open viewing area, said Ross.
"As we learn what works, then we'll be talking about Middleburg and Beavertown," said Ross. "It's working really well. We've been calling hundreds of people. We're giving them a password, they give us the password when they come, and we hand them the bag. Most people are really grateful for the phone calls."
Other libraries
The Milton Public Library opened Tuesday with limited services, including curbside pickup. When possible, items should be requested through the website at https://miltonpalibrary.org or call 570-742-7111. Pick-Up Bags will be placed at the front door at designated pick-up times. Pickup times are 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesdays.
"People seem happy to get their books again and we're happy to provide them," said Jed Stalker, the director of Milton Public Library.
Stalker said the library workers are doing about seven times more work with the new system. Generally, the response has been good, he said.
The Shamokin Coal Township Public Library opened Tuesday with limited services, including curbside pickup. Patrons are encouraged to place their books and DVD requests on the library website at sctplibrary.com or call 570-648-3202. Pick up times are 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for senior citizens or individuals vulnerable to illnesses only and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursdays for everyone else; and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays for everyone.
Kathleen McQuiston, the director of the Thomas Beaver Free Library in Danville, said the library will start curbside pick up on May 25, but they're still working on the details and will share them with customers when they are finalized.
The Ralpho Township Public Library in Elybsurg; the Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library in Northumberland; and the Union County Library System, consisting of Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and West End Library in Laurelton, all do not have any information on curbside pick up on their websites, Facebook pages or answering machines.