The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and libraries in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties are working together to raise money for children's books, programs and services.
Money is also being raised for Dolly Parton's Imagination Program offered through the United Way. A $25 donation provides new books each month to a Valley child for one year.
"Our local libraries are often an under-recognized and under-resourced backbone of our communities," said Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. "Especially during COVID-19, providing services to the community, from access to online learning, employment assistance and education is essential."
Through the end of August, donations may be made online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vfu/Reading or by texting "Reading" to 30306. Donations may be made to a library of a donor's choice.