LEWISBURG — SEDA-COG opened a COVID-19 loan program for businesses across an 11-county area.
Businesses can apply for loans of at least $10,000. The interest rate is 3.25 percent and no payments are due in the first six months.
The total amount of the fund is $400,000. Loans are available until funds are exhausted.
Businesses must be in Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder and Union counties.
Funds can be used for working capital and can be disbursed based on past working capital expenses. There is a $500 underwriting fee and a $100 filing fee.
Visit https://seda-cog.org/covid-19/ for a loan application and more information.