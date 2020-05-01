Valley boutiques that have turned off the lights under state mandate can reopen cautiously in the coming weeks under Gov. Tom Wolf's orders.
Business leaders and elected officials said Friday making sure companies are ready will be their priority.
Ellen Ruby, director of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, said she’s purchased a bulk order of disinfectant, hand sanitizer and masks to split among merchants. She expects more specific guidelines to be released by the governor’s office on Monday ahead of Friday’s “reopening.”
Ruby said businesses can make the best of “both worlds” by offering curbside service or delivery for retail goods while also welcoming shoppers back into their stores, albeit while following recommended health safety guidelines.
As for the town’s restaurants, they’ll have to operate as they have been under restriction: delivery and take-out only.
“If everybody is smart and we can keep our numbers down locally, I believe we’re progressing towards a full reopening which I think everyone is looking forward to,” Ruby said.
"It all depends upon individual responsibility," Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn said after the announcement Friday. "Business owners want their clients to be safe and will do what it takes for a tempered reopening. We believe in people of Montour County to do what’s best and best what’s right. That’s how we’re going to beat this."
"The plan is to get things moving, which is a good thing, but do it cautiously," said Northumberland County Commissioner Joe Klebon. "We have to be careful. We all want things moving again and back to normal if that's possible. We have to listen to experts and be careful we don't have a spike if we don't follow the guidelines."
'More aggressive return'
Preston Boop, chair of the Union County Commissioners, said he’d prefer a “more aggressive return to normal” than what the governor’s plan calls for. That’s not to say he doesn’t believe some bit of caution is necessary.
“We need to take some caution in everything we do at this point,” Boop said. “If we’re cautious, I think we can get back to something a whole lot more normal than where we’re at now.”
Montour County Commissioner chairman Ken Holdren echoed Boop's sentiments. "The governor continues to restrictions. More business should be able to open," he said, noting he has been in continued with Rebecca Dressler of the Danville Business Alliance. "We've been advocates to get them the resources they are going to need."
Boop said he’s heard some input, but not much, from the county’s municipal leaders. He’s heard more from businesses that are anxious to reopen.
While county leaders interacted with state officials leading up to Wolf’s announcement Friday, Boop said it wasn’t a certainty that Union County would be moving toward “yellow.”
“We had a hint of what it might be. We didn’t report out because there was nothing for sure,” he said.
On Friday, Snyder County Chairman Joe Kantz presented a PowerPoint plan on how Snyder County will slowly resume business late next week.
"It's not complicated," he said of the recommendations that call for manufacturing and non-retail business to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, keep surfaces clean, require mask and gloves, take temperatures of employees as they arrive to work, stagger shifts and refrain from allowing workers to gather in breakrooms.
At retail stores, Kantz recommends only five people per 1,000 square-feet of space be allowed to patronize a store, marking floors with tape six feet apart at checkout lines and offering online and call-in orders.
"While Snyder County's numbers of positive tests are low, we want to do everything we can to keep them that way," he said. "We do not want to be forced to shut down again due to an increase in our daily positive cases."
Contact with the governor's office
Valley leaders said communications from the governor's office came late this week, seeking input before Friday's announcement of the shift into yellow.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the governor's office called the commissioners on Thursday evening to inform them of the plan to change the county from red to yellow on Friday.
"I listened more than I recommended," said Schiccatano, the chairman of the board. "I appreciate them telling us and using the guidelines. It's a step forward and I think it recognizes that Northumberland County followed the governor and the president's guidelines. We kept our numbers low; our citizens did a great job."
"A representative of the governor's office called and asked if we had any qualms going into yellow and I said 'absolutely not," Finn said.
Schiccatano said county citizens should still be cautious and practice social distancing. If residents feel uncomfortable, he said they can still stay at home and continue to self-quarantine.
Commissioner Kymberley Best, a small business owner herself, called the decision a positive one.
"It speaks to how well Northumberland County has done at the request of the governor," she said. "We've kept the cases down. It's a positive thing that we can start to feel we are getting back to normal."
Best said the county commissioners are encouraging each business owner to make their own decisions and come up with a plan. She mentioned communities like Shamokin, Milton and Sunbury having new businesses and economic opportunities before the COVID-19 crisis.
"It was starting to look like a Rennaissance," she said. "It's my prayer they will be able to return to that."
The two public meetings next week — 1 p.m. Tuesday for the board of commissioners and 11 a.m. Wednesday for the prison board — will still be conducted via Zoom, said Schiccatano.
"We will sit down next week and decide what to do with county buildings," said Schiccatano. "We won't just open it. We'll probably take it slowly."