HARRISBURG — A Snyder County company received a $50,000 state grant as part of a $500,000 in Small Meat Processor Grant to fund 15 projects to improve the supply of locally produced meat in Pennsylvania.
Governor Tom Wolf today announced the approval grants on Tuesday. In July of this year, Gov. Wolf signed Act 36 to create the Very Small Meat Processor Grant Program, part of the state’s first-ever Pennsylvania Farm Bill, which provides reimbursement grants for the costs associated with meeting federal inspection and certification guidelines during the planning and start-up for a very small meat processor. Very small meat processors are identified as existing entities with sales less than $2.5 million and less than ten employees, or new entities planning to be that size.
Among the grants was $50,000 for N.S. Troutman & Sons in Snyder County to re-establish a butcher shop in the community that specializes in organic beef.
— THE DAILY ITEM