LOCAL GOODS, GLOBAL REACH: Exports unlock lucrative option for companies

Valley companies of all sizes have found a lucrative, additional revenue stream by growing their businesses through international exporting — and the state of Pennsylvania is helping them.
It's a big world out there, said Jen Black, executive director, export development, for the Pennsylvania Office of International Business Development. "We're making lots of interesting stuff in Pennsylvania, for which there are buyers."
The Susquehanna Valley has a growing number of companies engaged in international commerce. Noelle Long, program director for the SEDA-Council of Governments Export Development Program, works with about 100 firms, with 40 percent of them being regularly active.
The firms offer goods and services in various fields:
- Arcos Industries, Mount Carmel, sells welding materials.
- Bingaman & Son Lumber inc., Kreamer, specializes in Hardwood timbers.
- Clark Technology Systems, Milton, an engineering and fabrication company.
- Fabtex of Danville creates bedcovers and window treatments.
- Gilson Snow Inc., of Winfield, makes snowboards.
- Irvin's County Tinware in Mount Pleasant Mills sells handcrafted tin items.
- Kreamer Feed, Kreamer, sells organic, non-GMO feed.
- Pik Rite , Lewisburg, manufactures farming equipment, like crop harvesters.
- Q-E Manufacturing, New Berlin, creates and sells machined parts for equipment.
- Timberhaven Log Homes, Middleburg, is a log home and log cabin contractor.
- Toomio's Fine Foods, Sunbury, primarily makes gluten-free spaghetti and pasta sauce.
- Trademark Antiques, Lewisburg, an online dealer of antique and vintage jewelry.
- Lewisburg Vargo Outdoors, Lewisburg, manufactures titanium outdoor gear for hiking and camping.
Just to name a baker's dozen or so.
"I can't give you a complete list of everyone that I work with simply because I haven't gotten their OK," said Long, who represents Pa.’s Office of International Business Development.
But she did say she is currently working with 34 companies in Valley counties: one in Montour, 13 in Northumberland, six in Snyder, and 14 in Union.
Pik Rite, Bingaman, Arcos and Vargo are among some of the better success stories, according to Long.
Pik Rite sells its heavy agricultural machines to Russia, China, and South America, among other countries. Bingaman and Sons Lumbersells wood products, with China and Germany, among its customers. Canada and Singapore are among many countries seeking welding wires from Arcos. And Vargo's camping gear is big in Japan, Germany, and other countries.
SEDA COG's region (11 central Pennsylvania counties) had nearly $74 million in documented export sales this year, an increase of $16 million from last year, to 91 different countries, and 28 different clients, Black said.
"We are trying to provide, through our programs and services, the customized assistance that companies need to help them take advantage of those opportunities. Identify them. And see it through," Black said.
Pennsylvania has had an export program for more than 25 years, Black said.
"It's paid off," Black said. "The state now ranks 10th among U.S. states in the value of goods exported worldwide."
The most recent data available show that Pennsylvania companies exported $41.1 billion in goods worldwide in 2018.
The state's top export market by far is Canada, Black said, followed by Mexico, China, Japan, and the U.K.
International exports and imports are estimated to support 1.5 million Pennsylvania jobs. That's more than one in five Pennsylvania jobs depending on international trade, she said.
"From our office we see international sales from the big picture in terms of jobs and revenue," Black said. "But the really interesting stuff is when you talk to the companies themselves. For each company, the impact of export sales is quite different, how they approach the market, how they structure partnerships, what sort of partners they are looking for in the first place, and the markets they are targetting."
Meanwhile, the International Trade Association estimates that 85 percent of trade exporters in Pennsylvania are small and medium-sized companies, with fewer than 500 employees.
That is certainly the case with the representatives of four companies who spoke to The Daily Item during the past week. All have fewer than 500 employees. One of those companies, Vargo Outdoors, has two employees, including the founder-owner.
All the statistics speak to the fact that there are international opportunities even for small companies, Black said. "We want to help them identify those opportunities and make the most of them.
Pik Rite, Lewisburg
Pik Rite sells agricultural equipment, such as vegetable harvesters, tomatoes, peppers, melons ... and those harvesters go all over the world.
The company also sells parts, which is a big part of their business.
Jeff Ansell, parts and shipping manager at Pik Rite, said, "anything that comes in or goes out of here, I'm in charge of." And that encompasses all exports, which accounts for about 10 percent of the company's business.
Pik Rite sells to countries around the world, anywhere where there is a need for large agricultural equipment, such as harvesters
"We don't export a whole lot of parts, but we have sold to Israel, the Middle East," Ansell said.
Shipping, international sales can be a headache with all the red tape you have to deal with, Ansell said. "All the paperwork. Different countries require different paperwork. Some countries need certain things, while to others, it is no big deal."
Shipping to Canada is no big deal, he said. But shipping to South America, for example, involves a lot of red tape.
Two years ago we sent a harvester to Argentina, Ansell recalled. "It was a two, three-year process to get it approved and shipped down there. The Argentine government is the challenge."
So Ansell turned to Long at SEDA COG for help in moving forward.
Argentina does not do a lot of importing, Ansell said. "They want things made in Argentina, so if you want to bring something in from outside the country, everything has to be documented. Most of that documentation had to be done by our customer in Argentina, but in the final stage we had to do certain things here, to prove that it was clean."
Ansell said he knows the ropes. "It's not that I have to be aware of all the international regulations. We have contacts. SEDA COG helps," he said.
Pik Rite has sold to Israel, Saudi Arabia — they are getting tomato harvesters — as well as Brazil, Argentina, Ukraine, Russia, Spain, Portugal.
Pik Rite participates in trade shows, but their brand is well known around the world, Ansell said.
"Our name is out there so much and we are recognized for our machines and what services we can provide," he said. "It's individual farmers that buy from Pik Rite, around the world. Mostly they buy used harvesters. We do occasionally sell new machines. Three or four years ago, we sent three new harvesters over to Russia, and once it got there, we sent one of our technicians over to set everything up for them. It was a large agricultural conglomerate that bought the harvesters."
Bingaman and Sons Lumber, Kreamer
Bingaman's is a 50-year-old company and for close to 30 years the company has been exporting its products outside the U.S., said Nick Bisaccia, export sales, with the firm.
"We ship to about 35 different nations," Bisaccia said. "And the largest number of them come from China. Germany, U.K., South Africa, Vietnam."
Some of the challenges include all the regulations, which tend to be a moving target, he said. European regulations continue to get stricter. We're dealing with invasive species, a natural product so there are sanitary requirements that are changing. Species invading and potentially contaminating other forests around the world. Countries try to protect their resources.
So there are a lot of limitations from a regulations standpoint and then you have the geopolitical issues that can make exporting even more difficult.
Bingaman exports logs, lumber, and some manufactured products. Exports represent about 15 percent of their business.
This (lumber, wood) is a $12 billion a year industry, he said. "This is no small contributor to the economy. Pennsylvania is one of the leaders in hardwoods. And while we only have three employees dealing with exports the way other markets tend to manage things is we have direct customers, which we deal with directly from the U.S., and then we also have agents and representatives in many other nations. Some exclusive, some not so exclusive. Some represent 30 different companies. There are also brokers."
There are many different ways to get a sale, Bisaccia said. "We have really good relations with agents. We have an exclusive agent in Argentina. In the U.K. we have a rep who handles all of western Europe and then a Chinese dedicated agent, as well as in South Africa."
The USDA and Pennsylvania can be helpful because they are aware of the regulations, aware of the customs requirements. Often, the USDA has to inspect the product. "They know if we might need an import permit for a product. The agents are key. And so are the individual customers. They know what they need to clear customs because their agents know their markets."
Vargo Outdoors, Lewisburg
Brian Vargo, founder, owner, said exports outside the U.S. represent 35 percent of his business. "That's major," he said.
Vargo Outdoors sells a wide variety of titanium camping products and backpacks.
The business started in 2002, but long before that Vargo, who is a Warrior Run graduate, had a passion: hiking.
"I never had any intention of getting into this business," he said. "Backpacking was my hobby. I went to graduate school for Japanese studies, and intended to get into that field."
But that paid off once he did start his company. "There was a niche I recognized, for titanium products. Distributors wanted to buy it but no one was manufacturing the product. I saw a market there.
"I saw an opportunity," he said. "The distributors wanted these kinds of products. They wanted to buy them. But the type of manufacturers that sold those products, they were not willing to sell to a distributor. That was my in."
With some help from Bucknell's Small Business Development Center (SBDC) he brought to life new ideas.
"The SBDC has aided Vargo Outdoors over the years in early development stages of numerous new products," said Steve Stumbris, director, Bucknell SBDC, on Thursday. "Brian has often worked with the SBDC's mechanical engineering student consultants who create computer-aided design (CAD) models and other engineering tools that help him rapidly advance from concept prototype to commercial product."
The products were made in China, Vargo said.
Vargo doesn't require much help in dealing with other countries — his top three countries for exports are Japan, Germany and France. South Korea has also been a good market for them. Other distributors are in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
His business growth over 17 years has been an evolution, he said.
Things happened organically over the years, 2002 until now, and he credits Long with introducing him to new potential clients at trade shows. "I'm good at knowing about customs and those issues. But SEDA-COG has been quite helpful with their traveling trade shows and it is good to know they have international reps around the world to help us if needed."
He said his biggest problem now is the Trump administration's tariffs.
"It is a tax," he said. "We are taxed a certain percentage when we get a product in. That is it, simply. And it is not a good thing for me. China is not paying for it. I write the check."
Arcos Industries, Mount Carmel
One hundred-year-old Arcos Industries manufactures a complete line of welding consumables, such as welding wires, and thermal spray materials in stainless steel, nickel, and copper-nickel alloys.
Arcos has been exporting outside the U.S. since the late 1970s, said Beth Haupt, sales manager. China, Singapore, Canada and Mexico are their largest export destinations. The company moved from Philadelphia to Mount Carmel in 1981.
"We know the ropes," Haupt said. "Some of the products we manufacture are considered commodity items. Every manufacturer in this business sells those products, so it is very price competitive. And the tariffs considerably hurt our China market."
Arcos has worked quite a bit with SEDA-COG in the past, she said. "We have worked with their country trade representatives. We visit with them yearly just to get a handle on what is happening in the countries that we’re exporting. In some instances, those meetings lead to new business."
"Noelle [Long] of SEDA-COG usually brings in 12 reps for a traveling trade show," Haupt said. "It is a nice way for us to find out the basics of a country or get into a discussion on tariffs. Facts, and what other people are doing, primarily our competitors outside of the United States. People in Germany and France don’t have any issues. Sometimes we feel like we are on a little bit of an unfair playing field when you are working to gain business in China."
"SEDA-COG has done a great deal for Arcos in exporting our products as well as helping them secure government contracts," Haupt said.