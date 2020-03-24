SUNBURY — Crime remains the same in local municipalities despite fewer people moving out and about, according to Valley police.
In Milton, Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said his department is operating as "business as usual."
"We are not seeing any difference," he said. "Our department is continuing operations as always."
Zettlemoyer said most people in the borough are complying with Gov. Tom Wolf's orders to stay inside while the state tries to curb the spread of Covid-19.
"There aren't as many people out and we as a department are handling a lot of issues by phone," he said. "We are having limited contact with the public but we are also out doing our jobs the same as we always have."
In Sunbury, Chief Brad Hare said crime doesn't care about a pandemic.
"We are still seeing the same amount of calls," he said. "The only thing different is we are limiting nonpriority calls from person to person contact."
Hare agreed with other chiefs and said it would be too early to tell the actual numbers on what the department is handling during the crisis.
In Shamokin, Chief Darwin Tobias said it is too early to predict numbers but his department, like the rest, is out conducting business as usual.
"We have been handling a lot more calls by phone," Tobias said. "To get an accurate number of what is going on is way too early yet."
Tobias said police are keeping limited contact with the public but are out patrolling and doing their jobs.
"We are doing everything we usually do," he said. "But as of now, I have not really seen a difference in crime yet."
State trooper Mark Reasner said troopers are also not seeing any change in calls or crime but it is too soon to tell.
"Those numbers wouldn't be out yet," he said. "Our departments are still out doing their jobs. It would take some time to see any difference in the time periods of this going on."
Reasner said troopers have been getting calls about businesses staying open even though Wolf issued a mandatory closure to nonessential businesses.
"Most of the ones we checked were allowed to be open," he said. "Again, this is very early on in this so we will see but there have been only warnings so far."
Reasner said troopers are limiting the contact they have with the public but still responding to calls. 'If we can limit contact, we are. If we can't, we are still out doing our jobs."
Troopers issued 27 warnings to non-life-sustaining businesses since the order was put in place on Monday.
"As expected, we found the overwhelming majority of people and businesses across the commonwealth are voluntarily complying with the order and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19," Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, said. "This process is two-phased beginning with warnings to gain voluntary compliance, followed by enforcement as necessary."
The release showed two businesses were warned in Troop F, which covers Stonington, Milton and the Selinsgrove barracks. Troopers did not say which businesses were warned.