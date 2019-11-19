MIDDLEBURG — Log Cabin Christmas will be held for the fourth year by the Middleburg Revitalization Committee.
The December 6 event features tours of the Motz log cabin, built around 1801, by Melody Folk of Hilly Springs Farms in Beaver Springs, wagon rides; a small petting zoo; more than 40 food and craft vendors; a small petting zoo; Revolutionary War-era drummer re-enactor and candy, books and other work from Rich Nornhold, Jim Dippery, Theron Jordan and Bill Clawser.
Santa will also make an appearance.
East Market Street will be closed starting at 3:30 p.m. for the event that will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. as strolling accordionists, the Midd-West High School brass ensemble and trumpet soloist Chad Miller entertain the crowd.
— MARCIA MOORE