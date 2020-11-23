MIDDLEBURG — Low bids for the proposed Snyder County Courthouse and Annex renovation are at $1.9 million.
"It came in just as our architect, EADS, expected," said county board Chairman Joe Kantz.
Three companies bid on each of the four projects — general construction, electrical, HVAC and plumbing — for the renovation of the annex building, the former M&T Bank located next to the courthouse.
"It was a good competitive process," Kantz said.
The low bids under review by county officials are $1.289 million from T. Ross Brothers, of Montandon, for general construction; $300,300 from Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, for HVAC; $210,618 from K.C. Larson, of Williamsport, for electrical; and $121,784 from W.C. Eshenaur & Son, of Harrisburg, for plumbing.
"As 2020 moved on I expected it to be much higher. But it is still $1.9 million," Commissioner Adam Ewig said.
The bids are scheduled to be approved by the commissioners on Tuesday, with work getting underway next month, Kantz said.
The county is requiring the companies to complete the work in 300 days, including the renovations to the annex building, moving county offices into the new space and renovating the current commissioners' office suite to accommodate the sheriff's office.
The 20-ton steel vault that was in the bank was removed by Klingerstown company, Big B Manufacturing, at no cost. It took workers three weeks to remove the vault, which will be repurposed by the company.
The commissioners have already approved taking out a $2.5 million loan for the renovations at the courthouse and a house at 35 W. Market St. in Middleburg the county purchased in September. The house will be converted into offices for the county planning and Emergency Management services.