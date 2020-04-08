SUNBURY — Low call volume to Northumberland County Children & Youth's offices alarms Service Administrator Katrina Gownley so much she is asking for the public's help.
Gownley, who is also dealing with 20 employees being quarantined, five caseworkers being tested for COVID-19 and one caseworker being hospitalized after testing positive, said her office, while closed, is still operating at a high level.
"The fact that calls are down is alarming to me," she said. "School is out and kids are at home and we are asking the public to call us if they suspect anything at all."
Gownley said she has 88 caseworkers and everyone who is healthy enough is working.
"We are working 24 hours a day seven days a week," she said. "If we get a call we are going to it. We are checking on the cases we already know of and we are asking the public to please let us know if they suspect anything. We are concerned with the call volume decrease."
One of Gownley's caseworkers tested positive for COVID-19 and she said she continues to check on the individual as well as keep in contact with her staff, all while working from home.
"It is a challenging time and we thank our partners and the county commissioners for all the support we are receiving," she said.
County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the caseworker had a preliminary test on April 1 and tested positive for COVID-19. Schiccatano said the caseworker was not in contact with any families for at least two weeks before being tested.
Geisinger spokesman Joe Stender said the conditions of COVID-19 patients are not being released to the public. They are deferring all patient questions to the state Department of Health.
The caseworker was given a second test after being taken to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, but Schiccatano said he has not been made aware of those results.
"I am not sure of the current condition of the individual at this time but we know she is in the hospital being treated," Schiccatano said. "Everyone is doing everything they can and our Children & Youth Services is working around the clock to make sure our children are safe."
Schiccatano said the county office building located at 322 N. Second St., in Sunbury, is now closed and could be closed for several more days while the county gets the building cleaned.
Gownley said her caseworkers are following all guidelines but are still visiting homes. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
"They have masks and gloves and are taking every precaution," she said.
Schiccatano said he will provide updates on the children and youth situation throughout the next few days and that the commissioners are continuing to do everything in their power to keep county employees safe during the pandemic.
"We really just want the public to know they can call us," Gownley said. "We are here and are ready to act. We want to make sure our children are safe and we want to know about the cases we aren't aware of."
In Union County, Children & Youth Services Administrator Matthew Ernst said after schools closed he thought the call volume would drop.
"Due to the fact that children would not be around mandated reporters nearly as much," he said. "I also feared that there would be an increased risk of abuse and maltreatment due to heightened stress, including financial stress, combined with children and parents being somewhat locked down together."
However, Ernst said, Union County numbers did not drop in March.
"For the year 2019, we received 460 referrals, so an average of 38.3 per month. In January 2020, we received 48, in February 2020, we received 36, and in March 2020, we received 39, so right on target," he said.
Ernst said all of his caseworkers are also working from home, but are still out in the field when needed.
"We are still mandated to assure safety of all children via a face-to-face contact when we receive new referrals," Ernst said. "The Child Advocacy Center is still seeing alleged victims of child abuse for their forensic interview and medical evaluation."
For families receiving open general protective services — those who have a family service plan — and for children in out-of-home placement, Ernst said the county's caseworkers are making contacts via phone calls, using video services like Facetime and Zoom, and visiting outside homes in yards, on porches or talking through screen doors.
In Snyder County, Children & Youth Services Administrator Jennifer Evans said call volume has dropped, as she expected, but her office is still busy.
"We are still getting calls," she said. "We are also getting calls from families looking to get essential products, like food, bread and milk. When schools closed we knew this would go down as school officials are mandated reporters. We are still out working and making sure our children and safe."