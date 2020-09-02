SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna Valley Mall is looking for sponsors for its planned outdoor concert in October to honor the Valley's first responders and other frontline employees who have worked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is scheduled to feature Into The Spin and be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 17 in the mall parking lot. Due to the state's restrictions during the health crisis, attendance will be limited to 250 people and entry will be free to all essential workers. For others, the cost will be $10 and all proceeds will benefit local fire companies, mall marketing manager Sharon Leonard said.
To help sponsor the event, contact Leonard at 570-374-0441.
— MARCIA MOORE