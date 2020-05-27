Ron Mohr has been employed as a custodian for 41 years and says the coronavirus pandemic is keeping him on his toes.
"We are sterilizing everything," he said as he cleaned a light fixture at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in preparation for the shopping complex's reopening Friday morning after more than two months.
Mohr and his eight colleagues will wipe down door handles, benches and other surfaces in the 700,000-square-foot building throughout the day and evening. Bathrooms will be cleaned every 30 minutes instead of one hour during operations to ensure health and safety.
Some toilet stalls and faucets in the public restrooms will be closed to maintain social distancing and the main bathroom doors will be propped open to lessen contact. All drinking fountains will be turned off.
"We're following the health guidelines," Mohr said as Karen Drumheller and Val Fisher worked nearby dusting an overhang at a storefront.
"We're going through everything and wiping down all surfaces," Fisher said.
Rich Tran, the owner of Golden Nail Salon, has been spending days installing shields to separate masked nail technicians from customers and cleaning the shop.
All stores are required to limit customers to 50 percent capacity and hair and nail salons must serve customers by appointment only.
When customers of Duane Dewire, owner of First Class Male barbershop in downtown Selinsgrove, learned he would be opening on Friday they flooded his phone line.
"I have more than 100 appointments. I'm booked through Wednesday, June 3," he said. He'll even work Sunday and Monday, his pre-COVID-19 days off.
Dewire is accommodating clients in need of a haircut by opening his small shop at 12:01 a.m. Friday and welcoming customers until 3 a.m.
"I'll take a nap and open again at 9 a.m.," he said.
He's prepared by putting up signs cautioning visitors that they may wear a mask and placed tape every six feet on the floor. Dewire said he will cover his nose and mouth if asked. He's also keeping track of each client and the day and time they visit in case the information is needed for tracing.
Unlike other salons that have several barbers or stylists, Dewire works alone in his one-chair shop with a separate waiting area and hasn't had to alter much to reopen.
Inside the Shoe Dept. store at the mall, employees were getting ready to reopen by taping arrows on the floor to notify shoppers in which direction they should move through the aisles separated by shelves of shoewear.
"Everyone is doing their part," said mall General Manager Margie Deppen.
While most benches have been removed from the corridors, kiddie rides will be available for use after being thoroughly sanitized, she said.
In addition to the cleaning and disinfecting that will going on throughout the day, Deppen said employees will be masked and required to clean hands every hour.
"I carry my disinfectant on me," said Drumheller, tapping a small bottle of hand sanitizer clipped to her waistband.
Not all Snyder County businesses are prepared to open on Friday.
Bots Tavern in downtown Selinsgrove will continue offering take-out meals but owner Rick Schuck said it will be another week or two before he opens his dining room and bar to customers.
"In this situation, a successful reopening is when the customer is confident that they are safe," he said. "They have to feel comfortable. I take the challenge very seriously."
Schuck has ordered disposable flatware and condiment packets, will provide food to dining customers in baskets and offer a single menu encased in plexiglass on each table to reduce the number of items staff will have to clean.
He's already removed some dining tables to allow for social distancing, replaced knob bathroom faucets fixtures with levers, installed touch-free anti-bacterial soap dispensers, painted walls and cleaned ceilings and floors.
"We've started the process but some of these sanitary supplies have been difficult to get," he said.
When the restaurant reopens, Schuck said, all Bots employees will be masked and gloved and have their temperature taken before each shift.
The most challenging aspect will be the bar business, he said. Dining ends at 10 p.m. but Schuck said he isn't sure how social distancing will be maintained when friends come out to socialize over alcohol.
"Who's going to police people giving high-fives or three guys hanging around a jukebox?" he said. "The guidelines give me no clue."