SELINSGROVE — Sean Perry and Amanda Derck walked through the nearly empty Susquehanna Valley Mall on Wednesday morning and headed directly to The Shoe Department to purchase shoes for their 7-year-old daughter, Aubree.
"It's odd seeing so many stores closed," said Perry, of Shamokin, who added that he was also surprised to learn several shops are still open amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The mall in Hummels Wharf is remaining open with regular hours to allow businesses that are still operating to serve the public.
Anchor store Boscov's is among a majority of the stores that have opted to close, but if you need a new cell phone, books, games, shoes or a haircut, you're in luck.
For the time being, anyway, shops like La Familia Barbershop, GameStop, Books-A-Million and Spencer's are open.
"My phone was dying," said Helen Wagner, of Middleburg, who stopped with her husband, Dean, at AT&T to get it fixed and then promptly left the mall. "It's the only reason we came out."
Working at the Verizon store, Savannah Rovenolt, said she's watched several people shop at the GameStop store across the corridor.
"I guess people need new games," she said.
Wanda Pedro, of Selinsgrove, went in to pick up items for a crafts project but found Jo-Ann Fabrics was closed.
"I was surprised the mall was even open," she said.
Employees throughout the building said they've been diligent about sanitizing surfaces, but Springer said that task is made difficult in her shop where they recently took an inventory of 35,000 items, including DVDs, toys and candy.
Bless Henderson, of Selinsgrove, sat in La Familia Barbershop owner Christopher Arnau's chair and said he was grateful for the service.
"If the mall stays open, we stay open," said Arnau who doesn't want to deprive his employees of a paycheck while the state is allowing businesses to decide if they want to close or stay open. "They could make it mandatory for us to close."
In the meantime, there's plenty of sanitizing wipes and employees are cleaning the shop "every hour," said barber Luis Rosado.
Arnau and several others working in the mall are encouraging customers to use caution and not patronize their stores if they are ill or exhibiting any flu-like symptoms.
Working alone at F.Y.E., Sarah Springer said so far crowds of shoppers are staying away and she's fine with that.
"I live with my elderly mother and aunt and both have health issues," she said.
Liberty Travel employee Trudy Lagerman was taking calls in her office inside the mall Wednesday, but the door was kept locked.
"We are abiding by the company rule of no face-to-face business," she said.
Many Liberty employees are working from home and on-call 24 hours a day helping travelers around the globe who are facing difficulties, including missed flights, she said
"People are now seeing the value of what we do," Lagerman said of the around-the-clock help they provide.